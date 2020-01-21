Triple 8 Quest: A Californian man looking for 8 marathons around the world for charity

advertisement

SAN FRANCISCO – A man from Northern California is looking for charities. 44-year-old Brendan Watkins tries the “Triple 8 Quest”. It’s about running eight marathons on eight consecutive days.

Watkins works at Stanford Children’s Health in Palo Alto. During the “Triple 8 Quest” he collects donations for the Lucile Packard Children’s Fund, which takes care of children and expectant mothers. He has already raised around $ 4,000.

Watkins wrote in a blog post that he finished his first marathon on Monday in Auckland, New Zealand. He ran 26.2 miles in three hours and 45 minutes. By the end of the search, he will have run on all seven continents in the world.

You can support Watkins here.

