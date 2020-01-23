Trio of transfers that drive Dutchers' undefeated Aztec # 4 | National sport

advertisement

SAN DIEGO (AP) – It’s almost like Brian Dutcher and the San Diego State Aztecs won the lottery when they pulled three transfers.

Big man Yanni Wetzell and guards Malachi Flynn and KJ Feagin were tired of losing at their old schools and came to SDSU because they wanted to take part in a winning program and participate in the NCAA tournament.

advertisement

And boy, did you win? The Aztecs are the nation’s only undefeated team and have achieved the 2010-11 breakout team’s 20-0 starter and # 4 ranking, led by Kawhi Leonard, the most famous player in program history.

The comparison with Leonard, who has won two NBA championships since then and was both MVP in the finals, cannot be beaten, but this Aztec team wants to stand on its own.

“It’s an enormous honor to be compared to such a great team,” said Dutcher in his third season as head coach after working 18 seasons at SDSU and 10 in Michigan as Steve Fisher’s assistant. “But this team has its own identity and goals and it feels good. But they don’t have 20-0 banners, just for conference championships, and we’re trying to win a Mountain West title, and that’s our goal now. “

While the Aztecs have attracted many transfers over the years, Dutcher met the Trifecta with this group.

Flynn, a junior from Tacoma, Washington, moved from Washington State after the Cougars lost records in the first two seasons.

Wetzell, a 6-foot-10 striker from Auckland, New Zealand, is a graduate transfer from Vanderbilt, who was 0: 18 with the SEC last year.

Feagin is a graduate transfer from Santa Clara, where the Broncos had broken records in two of its four seasons. Feagin attended Long Beach Poly, the same high school that gave birth to Tony Gwynn, a SDSU basketball and baseball star, before starting his career in the Hall of Fame with the San Diego Padres.

“I think this is a group of high IQ players,” said Feagin. “We all know how to play basketball. We know our roles and are a perfect match for our roles. We come without ego because we know that we are losing programs. We have to sacrifice certain personal needs for the team. So we knew what was important. We followed the script and everything went pretty smoothly. “

That is the common theme.

“We lost programs, but I wouldn’t call any of us losers,” said Flynn, who leads the Aztecs with 16.6 points and five assists per game. “We all knew that. KJ knew that. Yanni knew that. We all came here and bought things. I think it’s a winning mentality that we all have and we will continue to do so. “

SDSU completely missed the postseason last year, but contested the NCAA tournament in seven of its last nine seasons, including two Sweet 16 games.

“I just knew they were at the tournament year after year, so I wanted to come here,” said Flynn. “I wanted to take part in the tournament. I didn’t get anywhere near that in the first two years, that was a huge reason. “

All three transfers confirm the family atmosphere of the program and the way Dutcher helped them work with returning players like Matt Mitchell, Jordan Schakel and Nathan Mensah. Mensah has had an airway disease indefinitely.

“There can be a lot of turmoil when you have transfers,” said Wetzell, who emphasizes his strong inner play with an occasional hook shot from the post or the baseline. “We were lucky that they greeted us with open arms and we just put the pieces of the puzzle together.”

Wetzell (12.3 points, 6.8 rebounds) would probably not have switched to SDSU if Jalen McDaniels had not joined the NBA.

Wetzell switched from tennis to basketball in his senior year of high school and had only heard of Fisher or Leonard in the United States when he played at St. Mary’s University, Division II, Texas.

“Once I get over here and treat myself to the college basketball experience, you’ll get to know it quickly,” he said. “Steve Fisher’s Fab Five, I’ve seen this documentary a few times and obviously everyone knows something about Kawhi and his run here at State.”

Dutcher said he is looking for transfers that are willing to focus on defense first and want to win, rather than just increasing their scoring average.

“As much as I want to convince them, they have to convince me that they are ready to come,” said Dutcher. “I have to make sure that they have the right fit. It’s not just about talent, it’s also about fit. We found the right formula with the fit.”

SDSU can outshine the team from 2010-11 if they win at UNLV on Sunday and change to 21-0. But Leonard’s team reached Sweet 16 for the first time in school history and ended the round 34: 3, so the current squad still has a lot to do.

“I would not really restrict how far we can go,” said Wetzell. “I think we are as good as everyone else in the country. I still don’t think we have achieved our potential as a team. We can say that we get better defensively and offensively with every game. It’s just about working together to be on the court to play these games and hopefully be the best team we can be by March. “

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,

advertisement