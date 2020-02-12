Three teenagers were charged with a series of robberies.

Dean McDonagh [19], Jack Parkes [19] and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before the Manchester District Court on Wednesday.

They are accused of kidnapping, threatening and forcing a number of downtown students to hand over cash and bank cards

McDonagh from Longham Close, Bewsick, has been charged with robbery four times, disqualified driving three times, driving without insurance three times, improper detention and kidnapping.

Parkes from Gaitskill Close, Beswick, has been charged with four robberies, wrongful detention and kidnapping.

The 17-year-old was charged with three cases of robbery and wrongful detention.

The alleged offenses were committed between September 16 and 21 last year.

According to police, victims unfamiliar with Manchester were lured into a car before being driven to an unknown area where they were threatened and robbed.

The three defendants will appear at Manchester Crown Court on March 11th.

McDonagh was placed in pre-trial detention while Parkers and the 17-year-old received conditional bail.

