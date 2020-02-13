For a minute, it seemed like Trinidad Jame $ was rising to the top of rap popularity when he dropped his hit “All Gold Everything”, but then NYC OG checked Mysonne G-the Trinidad for saying badly about New York , and we haven’t heard much from him since.

Still, the ATLien is still on his rap grizzly, returning with some new work in “Jame $ Woo Woo,” channeling the spirit of the late great James Brown and performing a show worthy of Apollo … in the 60s. The sandman would have come for him if it had been a few decades later. I just say. ‘

Meanwhile, Jacquees tries to make another attempt to win the heart of a young lady by pounding her in the box in his graphic for “Round 2” (you’ll see what we mean).

Check out the rest of today’s drops, including works by Eric Bellinger, Yungeen Ace, and others.

TRINIDAD JAME $ – “JAME $ WOO WOO”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Octg-wCZmtM (/ embed)

JACQUEES – “ROUND 2”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Df6s5J_Fn3U (/ embed)

ERIC BELLINGER – “SURPRISE ME”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RWsqc-sRJzQ (/ embed)

YUNGEEN ACE – “REAL LIFE”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UNXgB2L7UFE (/ embed)

BERNER – “WEED MAN”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KfB9plqzROE (/ embed)

GALLANT FT. 6LACK – “SWEET INSOMNIA”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5ml2g-eEnug (/ embed)

YSN FLOW FT. QUANDO RONDO – “WANT BEEF”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pc69Ao9qbLY (/ embed)

OHNO – “COLD WITH HIM”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u2DKcQx_-S8 (/ embed)

KIING SHOOTER – “TWIN GLOCCS”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tgAFaS6-9xI (/ embed)

VEGA HEARTBREAK & M.C. FT. YOUNG MARLEE MAR – “MONDAY”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iIwdn-8-L_w (/ embed)

HipHopWired Radio

Our employees have selected their favorite channels, listen …

LIVE LIVE

LIVE LIVE

Daily visuals