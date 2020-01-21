Trick or Treat Studios is selling a replica of Chucky's Skull from 'Child's Play 2' this Halloween!

advertisement

We have a preview of Halloween 2020 offers from Trick or Treat Studios for the past few days here on Bloody Disgusting, and today’s preview is all about child’s play,

New in the “Good Guy Collection” from Trick or Treat are a metal replica of the sign for the Play Pals factory and a replica of Chucky’s “skull” from “Child’s Play 2”.

I’ve always loved the opening sequence of the 1990 sequel, which shows how the burned Chucky is being renovated and brought back to life. The melted rubber is scraped off the doll’s metal skull and covered with a brand new rubber. For a brief moment we get a look at Chucky’s inner “skull” and you will soon be able to own one!

Other novelties from Child’s Play for 2020 include Tiffany, Chucky and Glen dolls from Seed of Chucky as well as Glen’s ax, the amulet from Damballa and Tiffany’s “Tiff” necklace.

You can preview all of these products on the following catalog pages.

