Tributes to the Harpurhey war hero, who flew wooden gliders into Nazi-occupied Europe and then campaigned for peace

A World War II hero who was one of the first to cross the channel on D-Day died at the age of 100.

Ralph Norbury’s proud family said he was the last surviving glider pilot to land in all four major air strikes on Nazi-occupied Europe.

He entered Harpurhey – and later became an active peace fighter in London.

Carried into the air by airplanes, wooden Horsa gliders were fired behind enemy lines to bring troops of soldiers and equipment to precise landing sites day and night with the great advantage of silence.

They were left behind when they landed or crashed. The pilots ran out to fight alongside the troops carrying the gliders.

Ralph took part in the July 1943 invasion of Sicily, where many pilots drowned when gliders landed in the sea, and was part of the 6th Airborne Division, located near the village of Ranville in Normandy, France, at the very beginning of the year, ended up D-Day operation.

Ralph was one of only six pilots who flew the four main missions

(Photo: family submits)

The glider landings preceded the conquest of the Pegasus Bridge and the Horsa Bridge on June 6, 1944, when the Allied troops landed on the beaches at dawn.

Ralph, a sergeant of the glider pilot regiment, also fought in September 1944 in the Battle of Arnhem and in Operation Market Garden, and in March 1945 in Operation Varsity over the Rhine in Germany.

Only six members of the regiment participated in all four missions, due to the dangers, high loss rates, and valued capabilities of the glider pilots.

Ralph was born on Appleby Street in Harpurhey in 1919 and played as a child in Moston Brook, which flowed right behind his house.

He attended Burgess Street School but left when he was 14 to do an apprenticeship in the printing industry in Manchester.

Horsa gliders next to the Pegasus Bridge on D-Day

(Image: Mirrorpix)

Ralph enlisted in the Army before moving to the newly formed Glider Pilot Regiment, where he trained in Lancashire.

“He was very special,” said his daughter Maggie Gilbert, 67, from Tooting in south London.

“He still had a slight manc accent until the end – the strange word was still there.

“He did his general military service and was then asked to train as a pilot. He was about 20 or 21 years old and thought it was a great adventure. He was flying Tiger Moth biplanes.

“However, the gliders were innovative at the time. He had to practice in bulk and fly at night.

His D-Day log

(Photo: family submits)

“He had to study and memorize a 3D model of the beaches of Normandy and the country and the bridges beyond, as he scanned.”

Ralph, who died in the hospital on January 15, did not talk about his war experiences for long, his family said.

But Maggie said: “There was a story he would tell – that he had to sit on his steel helmet during a flight because the anti-aircraft fire rose from below.

“He would tell us the funny stories – nothing that would ever be scary.”

Ralph flew Horsa gliders during the war and mainly threw men and ammunition into war theaters.

Together with the larger Hamilkar gliders, which could carry heavier loads, cannons, and even tanks, they are heralded as a great success because, unlike dropping troops from planes, parachutes could hit precise landing sites.

However, there was a great danger.

Pictured with his Queen’s Telegram

(Photo: family submits)

Ralph met his wife Kath during the war on a base near RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

Maggie said her father never returned to Manchester in the years after 1945.

He worked as a reducer in Andover, Hampshire, and then lived with his family in Tooting, London.

His daughter told the M.E.N. He was a pacifist and staunch anti-war activist who supported many charities and community groups and also campaigned for union rights and the nuclear disarmament campaign.

Shown on his wedding day

(Photo: family submits)

Maggie added: “He gave his pension every week to help the striking miners in 1984.

“He was an amazing man – kind, thoughtful and polite.

“He was always so good and we just thought he would be here forever. But unfortunately he had a fall and couldn’t get over it. He will always be remembered by his proud family.”

Ralph’s wife Kath died in 1989.

He has three children, six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

The family will hold a celebration of his life on March 29, which would have been his 101st birthday.

