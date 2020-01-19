Tribal youth from Naxal-affected areas starts exchange program in Puducherry

advertisement

No fewer than 200 tribal youth, including 73 girls, from the Naxal-affected districts of Bijapur, Sukma, Bastar and Dantewada in Chhattisgharh started a seven-day tour through Puducherry as part of the exchange program of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS).

The twelfth such initiative from NYKS was intended to provide a platform for young people to understand the diversity of the country in terms of culture, language, food and lifestyle.

When announcing the tour program, Sub Collector (Revenue) Shashvat Saurabh told reporters that the program was to expose tribal youth to the technological and industrial progress that the country had gone through and to make them sensitive to various aspects of life. M. N. Nataraj, director, NYKS for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, said the participants in the tour had been selected by the Ministry of the Interior. Since then, the tribal exchange program has been launched in 2006, with around 38,000 tribal youth from Naxal-affected districts in the country being brought to different parts of the country to raise awareness.

The youth showed better behavioral changes after the tour programs, he said, with the majority of the participants leaving school prematurely. The team, during their journey and stay at the Youth Hostel here, would be provided with security by police officers, including 20 CRPF personnel.

During their stay here, the team would be involved in various activities, including seminars, cultural programs and industrial tours. Experts would give lectures on topics such as “Indian democracy” and “Life and teaching of Mahatma Gandhi”. They will also participate in a competition on the subject of “Terrorism versus Development,” he said.

They would also visit Ponlait, an industrial unit in Mettupalayam, Auroville, Ashram, Beach and JIPMER. Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi will start using the tour program on Monday.

