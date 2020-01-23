Trevor Lawrence plays so well that even Dabo Swinney enjoys watching him

advertisement

by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 2019-12-01 14: 40: 08.0

Lawrence warms up in South Carolina before Saturday’s game.

COLOMBIA –

Trevor Lawrence is playing at a high level as Clemson prepares for the ACC Championship Game and a possible spot in the College Football Playoffs. He is also a better football player than a year ago when he led the Tigers to a national college football playoff championship.

Lawrence was the overall package for Saturday’s 38-3 win over South Carolina – he completed 26 of 36 passes for 295 yards with three touchdowns and no interception. He also plunged eight times to a career high of 66 yards and his 361 yards in total was the fourth largest part of his career and his second largest part of the season (437 in Syracuse).

“It feels good. This is our third goal of the year. We want to win the start, win the division and win the state championship, that’s the third goal,” said Lawrence. “We said that after the game – you can Winning all your games and losing to South Carolina and people will see it as a bad year. “We just wanted to prepare for this week and not let go at all. We had a really good week of preparation and I think it did showed up. “

Lawrence has thrown a touchdown pass in 22 consecutive games. His current series is the longest active series in the country and he has done three touchdowns to consolidate his career in season one in passing touchdowns (30) that he hired as a freshman last year. He also set a school record for consecutive degrees in a single game and completed 18 consecutive runs to break the mark of Cullen Harper (15 against Central Michigan in 2007) and Kelly Bryant (15 against Miami in 2017). Lawrence’s 18 consecutive completions broke the ACC single game records of Virginia’s Michael Rocco (against Miami in 2012) and Mitch Trubisky (against James Madison in 2016).

Some of his greatest games were made with his legs.

“There were only one or two runs in which I read it and pulled it out,” said Lawrence. “The others were just puzzles. They covered us up pretty well a couple of times, so I was just trying to play with my legs. It just happened, it wasn’t really planned. “

In other words, watching Lawrence quarterback is great fun.

“There was a point when I went to him and took off my headset during the game. I just said, ‘Man, it’s so much fun watching you play quarterback,’ said head coach Dabo Swinney. “Because he made a few decisions – the big third over the long term (21 yards) – they played a four-man opponent, which is basically a two-man concept, and that’s tough reporting, but that Weakness is when you have a quarterback who can run the ball, but he has to process it and recognize the situation and not try to force a ball and take it and run … that’s what he can do. “

And it gets better and better.

“I think my trust has always been there. I think it’s just about learning and experiencing some things, ”said Lawrence about his growth. “I know a lot more and I think I’m much smarter than a soccer player. I think when it comes to self-confidence, I’ve always had the confidence to throw and play big games. I’ve always had that. But I only think that I’m a lot better than a soccer player right now than I was a year ago. “

How Lawrence goes, goes the Clemson offense, which ranks third nationwide at 541 meters per game.

“It gets better week by week. I say every week, but that’s exactly what we want to do, it was our thing all year round – we don’t want to peak at the beginning of the year,” said Lawrence. “We always want to do better and I think we did that and we pay great attention to details and pay attention to them in practice. ”

