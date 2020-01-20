advertisement

by David Hood

– 2019-12-29 13: 01: 02.0

Travis Etienne brings it to the house on a Lawrence pass

GLENDALE, AZ –

Trevor Lawrence hated the game-winning piece before it was called. He loved it according to the fact.

Clemson’s nationwide best winning streak improved to 29 games in a row thanks to quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s game-critical touchdown pass to Travis Etienne and Nolan Turner’s seal game in the Ohio State 29-23 end zone in the Fiesta Bowl.

Clemson was just over two minutes before the end of Ohio St. 23-21, but had reached Buckeye territory on a 38-yard pass to Amari Rodgers. In the snapshot that followed, Lawrence took the snapshot and started running before stepping back and handing Etienne a pass. Etienne did the rest and prevailed against the end zone with the Buckeye defense to score the victory points.

Swinney said he had told Lawrence before the trip that the play might be named.

“I actually went over and met him there just before the last trip, and we talked about two or three things that I thought we’d set up,” said Swinney. “And one of them was the play for Travis [Etienne]. We had operated a small quarterback counter there a few times. So it was set up. Doesn’t have to have a lot of protection. It is a really tough fake. He really did it beautifully and Travis found a way to get through the trash and carried it far. “

The quick score remained 1:49 on the music box.

“Just a huge win – I thought we might have scored a little too quickly, but it was kind of like he was on one side, but then it’s up to your defense to win the game,” said Swinney.

Lawrence was not a fan of the play call.

“To be honest, I wasn’t a big fan of the game in practice because it is difficult when the defenses don’t really bite and security decreases,” said Lawrence. “It takes it away. I was a bit – I thought it was good because we prepared it well during the game and thought it would work. Throughout the week I thought I didn’t really like this piece. At the moment we had a chance. “

The piece worked after an incredible catch-and-run by Etienne, who led Clemson with three catches for 98 yards and two points.

“It’s difficult. You have people from the edge coming,” said Lawrence. “O-line did a really good job of keeping them off. It’s a weird game for them. It’s a passport block. So they hold back long enough and Travis [Etienne] finds his own and sits down. As I said, I threw it at him, but after that his race for the catch was incredible. “

