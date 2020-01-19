advertisement

David Hood

– Senior writer

2020-01-09

Lawrence pointed the tigers in the right direction

Trevor Lawrence doesn’t say a word when it comes to losing a football game. Losing sucks and he doesn’t care who knows. It’s a feeling that Lawrence doesn’t know and that he doesn’t like.

The outstanding second Clemson quarterback is 25-0 in the national championship against the LSU on Monday evening. The Tigers have been 29-0 since Lawrence was new to campus two years ago.

In high school in Cartersville (GA), Lawrence was part of a winning streak in 41 games. Winning is what he does.

When was the last time Lawrence lost a soccer game?

They have to date back to November 18, 2017 and the Georgia 4A High School State Playoffs when Lawrence and Cartersville lost to Blessed Trinity, 21-17, in the final seconds. Lawrence vividly remembers the game.

“It was at home, we played it in round two in Cartersville. It was almost the whole game, ”said Lawrence this week. “We were at one point around 14 and then came back and ended up winning at three. There were about 20 seconds left and it was the third gap and the clock was running and they had the ball and rolled out and threw a touchdown. And then they were 10 or 12 seconds ahead of four. We played a piece and we saw it and missed a guy, but the guy didn’t get out of hand and we didn’t have time for another piece. ”

The loss is not for Lawrence Likes Remember, he said to Clemson’s head coach Dabo Swinney that it was not something he wanted to repeat at college level.

“It sucks. When I got to school, I didn’t want to lose anymore,” said Lawrence. “I and Coach Swinney had discussions that it is not in the rule book that you have to lose. I believe that and everything is based on this program on faith. I think that’s the greatest thing, just believing that it is possible. You can’t get to where we are without believing it. That was the greatest. “

Lawrence played for the title last season and believes his experience will help him avoid defeat this time.

“It’s similar. Still very exciting. The biggest thing is that I’ve been there before and know what to expect. But it’s a different place and different and we are a different team,” he said. “Everything is different , but the experience of participating in a national championship is something to comfort yourself in. You know what to expect.

“It gets easier the more you do it and the more experience you have. I know what the schedule for the National Championship will be, and we’ll be out a few days earlier and have the media on Saturday. If I know that and think about a schedule, I can simply prepare for the LSU. I can set that in my head before it actually happens. ”

The LSU’s offense has scored points this season, but Lawrence said the tigers will not feel excessive pressure.

“It doesn’t change. We play really good teams now, but it doesn’t change anything for us, ”said Lawrence. “We’re still preparing the same way and I think that’s the biggest thing. We have to stay consistent and do what we did. Just because we play someone else doesn’t mean we have to change everything we do. The most important thing we have to do is to stay constant and prepare in the same way as in the other 14 games. This is very important.

“The pressure comes from outside and the more you listen to people and what they expect and what they expect from them, the more the pressure builds up. I think the only pressure we have is from ourselves. We have come this far and played all season. We had to grind to get here and we don’t want that to be wasted. We want this last game to end with the right grade. These seniors, this is their last game in college and they have a lot of energy because they know it is their last chance. ”

