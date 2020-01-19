advertisement

Following the brilliant news that Nine Inch Nails will be included in the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in May, Trent Reznor has revealed that he is also “itching” to play some live shows in 2020.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone about the upcoming induction (“I’m pretty panic. I’m pretty shocked …”), the NIN leader is asked about tour plans in 2020, to which he responds: “We are talking about doing a number of shows this year, yes. Nothing announced yet. We get rid of what seems like an endless amount of time we score movies. We only had a couple of projects together. I itch.

Given that the band’s last tour – the Cold And Black And Infinite 2018 run – was in theaters in the US, Trent admits that he does not yet know what kind of locations he would like to perform Nine Inch Nails right now , and if they can consider going bigger than before.

“I don’t know exactly what the plan is,” he says. “We enjoyed the last run. Before we take on anything, there is really a “push on the pause button” and we sit down with our team and say, “What feels good?” That last wave of playing several nights and a varied set list in theaters had an intimacy that felt cool. I feel like Spinal Tap when I say those words, when he tries to justify a small audience. “

In addition to discussing his plans for the year and the news from Rock Hall, Trent also dropped a bomb in the interview – that he “just had a new baby on the weekend”.

“A lot of action here,” he added. Congratulations to Trent and his wife, Mariqueen Monthly Reznor!

