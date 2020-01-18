advertisement

After Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor was confirmed as a new Rock Hall entry, he gave another update on what the band’s new music will look like in 2020. And it sounds a little annoyed.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio, Trent Reznor, a year ago, revealed what was waiting for him and the band this year.

In this chat, Reznor showed that he is excited to work with his writing partner and Hollywood hit colleague Atticus Ross on new NIN material.

“We are both talking every day about how much we want to work on new nine inch nails that I think will grow when we can’t because we are working on films,” the singer told Lowe.

Reznor and Ross have been very busy last year and that doesn’t seem to be slowing down as the duo has a number of jobs on the way, including setting a new Pixar film Soul and the new David Fincher film Mank.

But he confirmed that Nine Inch Nails would not suffer and that “there is a huge pan of fear that is just about to be turned into something.”

Reznor continued, “Not a day goes by. I don’t feel like it,” Man, how the hell am I supposed to do this because I have no idea how I’m going to do it. And I think as uncomfortable as it is, it’s a good place to be here. It still feels like trying to move forward and not stagnate again. ”

Reznor also spoke of his confirmation at the Rock Hall when the news came on the day his wife Mariqueen Maandig gave birth to their fifth child: “I’m pretty overwhelmed,” said Reznor. “It feels good to believe that something that you’ve really put your life into and that you haven’t endangered can be recognized by a nice mainstream group.”

“[Atticus Ross and I] both assumed that … there is no lack of trust in our own material, it is just … we are not that and we are not that.”

