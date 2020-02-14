MADURAI

The Theni District Forest Service has banned trekking in the Kurangani Hills from Saturday to the end of the summer season as a precautionary measure due to forest fires, in accordance with the state government’s policy.

Theni District forest official S. Gowtham said the department had refused permission to go hiking in the Kurangani region because a fire had been reported in the past 10 days.

“Although we closed the trekking at the end of January last year, we had an extended monsoon in 2020 and therefore favorable trekking conditions.

Since it is summer again, we will officially issue our trekking ban tomorrow, ”said the District Forest Officer.

Forest fires start in January, increase in February and peak in March.

In 2020 alone, the Forest Service received around 200 applications to use the approved 11.4 km path from Kurangani to the main station via the main train station.

A statement from the Forest Service said that action was taken against those who violated the order and that they were at fault if they carried explosive equipment in the forest.

The district forest official added that the public can report fires at 04546-252552 or contact the civil protection team available at 1077.

The ban on trekking across the state during the summer months came after 20 trekkers were killed in a 2018 forest fire.

