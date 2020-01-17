advertisement

Published

23:00 CST, Thursday January 16, 2020

As individuals and families return to ‘normal’ routines after the holiday parties, some seniors and adult children may wonder if they or their beloved parents are still in the right place. Is it time to explore a more supportive living situation as a way to maintain one’s independence? If so, what are the factors that make families consider switching to a senior living community?

Is the senior more isolated, less social? If a senior is no longer driving or is not driving at night, has lost a spouse or is self-conscious after a setback in his health, consider the social benefits of living with retirement. First, there is the possibility to eat a meal three times a day with fellow residents in the Treemont Retirement Community. If you want to be more social, there are dozens of activities every week, including exercises, art and creative writing lessons, plus dancing, entertainment or the opportunity to play RummiCube or bridge in a common area in Treemont.

Are you looking for flexible healthcare options? If you have had health problems, Treemont has on-site home care companies. Seniors can request temporary help with bathing, dressing and medication management until they get stronger and back to where they were. If you need therapy that is paid for by Medicare, Treemont has nurses and therapists available to treat you in your apartment. For seniors who are independent, the availability of additional care options can provide peace of mind for future needs. Treemont offers independent living, home care, assisted living and skilled nursing / rehabilitation. Residents can switch to different care levels if their care needs require it.

Is it hard to come to a doctor? Treemont offers transportation to doctor’s appointments and shopping. Treemont also has two primary care physicians who visit residents in their apartments, so that seniors can visit a doctor regularly. Do you want to do carefree daily chores with more time for hobbies? If you’ve cooked meals for your family for the past 50 years, seniors can take the time to be spoiled three times a day with sit-down or buffet meals in the Treemont dining room. Tired of the household, maintenance of the lawn and maintenance responsibilities? Life on Treemont is maintenance free.

For more information, call one of Treemont’s Resident Counselors Lupe, Linda or Keri at 713-783-6820 to ask questions or request a free lunch and tour. For nursing / rehabilitation, call Kelli at 713-783-4100. Or visit Treemont on 2501 Westerland Drive in Westheimer or on www.Treemont.com.

