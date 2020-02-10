Last month, the Treasury Department closed a $ 3 billion overseas bond issue. The bond was sold in two tranches in London – $ 1 billion at 0.68 percentage points above the current 10-year Treasury rate, or 2.6% annually, and $ 2 billion at 1.15 points over 30 -year Treasuries or 3.2% annually.

In addition, there are the costs of the sale – the roadshow for marketing to the investors and the fees to the investment banks that manage the offer.

Israel is one of the few western countries to issue foreign currency bonds – to date it is 13. They are expensive. On average, interest rates are two points higher than the interest Israel pays on shekel debts, which costs the government hundreds of millions of shekels.

The Treasury general accountant, who is responsible for raising funds for the state, justifies these additional costs by “broadening our investor base” and (for Israel) building a foreign currency yield curve on global markets. ”

However, sources in the financial markets say that much of the dollar debt issued abroad goes into the hands of local institutional investors. They are not allowed to buy foreign currency bonds, but are attracted to the high yields of the bonds that they later buy on the secondary market.

In the meantime, the Bank of Israel has stepped up foreign exchange purchases in the past few months – since the beginning of October – to prevent the already strong shekel from appreciating further. Today, it has nearly $ 130 billion in reserves invested in foreign dollar securities.

The central bank’s dollar mountain has had a very low average annual interest rate of 1% for the past four years. In 2017, the portfolio of dollar and euro holdings was the highest since 2009 at 3%, but in 2018 the yield fell to only 0.18%. (The 2019 number has not yet been released.)

The Bank of Israel invests around 15% of its foreign currency holdings in stock indices, a relatively risky investment. The lion’s share is in foreign government bonds, which are safer but pay particularly low interest rates.

The result is an absurd situation in which the Treasury pays an average of 3% per year for foreign currency debt, while the Bank of Israel earns 1% per year for its foreign investment holdings. This is a gaping two percentage point gap that costs Israel around $ 60 million annually. Over 20 years, that adds up to $ 1.2 billion without the cost of debt for the Treasury.

Michael Raviv, who teaches economics at Tel-Hai College, said the situation lacks any economic logic. “The government acts like a person who deposits 1% a year with a bank and then borrows 3% a year,” he said.

The Bank of Israel law prohibits the central bank from buying Israeli government bonds, but the law, Raviv claims, is no longer relevant. The central banks of the United States, Japan, and Europe buy their own government bonds in large quantities as part of their quantitative easing policy.

“The law of the Bank of Israel must adapt to change and allow the Bank of Israel to buy dollar bonds with yields higher than now,” he said.

The Bank of Israel has only started building such massive foreign exchange reserves in the past decade. Policy makers have not considered the possibility of a situation where the cost of capital would be higher than the returns the central bank will generate as a result. “Ultimately, it’s the same public purse, and there’s no reason to separate the return on investment from the cost of debt,” Raviv said.

During the global financial crisis of 2008/09, the Bank of Israel, led by Prof. Stanley Fischer, bought over 15 billion shekels ($ 4.4 billion at current exchange rates) of Israeli government bonds.

Still, it remains a complicated issue. The Bank of Israel’s purchase of Israeli government bonds can be seen as equivalent to government printing money, that is, indirect funding of the government’s budget deficit. This is exactly what the central bank did at TheMarker’s request.

It also violates the principle of central bank independence, for which Fischer, as governor of the bank, fought hard.

“The question is how to solve the problem while preserving the separation of powers and the independence of the Bank of Israel,” said a senior financial market manager who spoke on condition of anonymity. Ministry of Finance sources said the decision was up to the Bank of Israel. The Treasury has no authority to intervene, they said.