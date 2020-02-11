M @

Treasures of Havering to go on show in the Museum of London

Copyright David Parry / PA Wire

They call it the Havering Hoard. It may not contain gold coins or gems, but the theme of the new Museum of London exhibition is indeed a rare treasure.

The Havering Hoard is the largest Bronze Age cache ever discovered in London. The 453 bronze objects date from the years 800-900 BC. BC and were buried in four separate pits in what we now call Rainham. Why remains a mystery.

Ax Heads. Copyright David Parry / PA Wire

The collection will soon be exhibited at the Museum of London Docklands. The highlight is a pair of terrestrial rings that, for those of us who are not familiar with the terminology of the harness, were a hoop that prevented reins from getting tangled on horse-drawn carts. They are the first of their kind ever discovered in the UK.

One of the terret rings. Copyright David Parry / PA Wire

Other artifacts come from overseas, such as a bracelet on the border of what is now France and Germany and copper bars that are probably from the Alps. Even then, London was closely linked to Europe.

The exhibition promises to reveal new details about the London region centuries before London existed.

Bracelet. Copyright David Parry / PA Wire

Havering Hoard: A Bronze Age secret will be in the Museum of London Docklands from April 3 to November 1, 2020. Admission is free.