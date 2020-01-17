Treason, robberies and fewer women: the losers and winners of Israel's new political map - Israel Election 2020

advertisement

Be careful with your wishes. That is a tough lesson for Stav Shaffir, who was one of the biggest losers when the Israeli parties laid out their plans for the third national election in less than a year on Wednesday.

Before the parliamentary elections last September, Shaffir left the Labor Party to join the left-wing side of Kahol Lavan on the left side of Kahol Lavan, along with the left-wing Meretz and democratic Israel of former Prime Minister Ehud Barak in the formation of the Democratic Union.

advertisement

On Wednesday, the former riser of Israeli politics was faced with a new reality: their longed-for vision was realized – but without it.

When the final party table was closed at 10 p.m., the alliance between Labor and Gesher-Meretz took a decisive step: leave former Democratic Union politician Yair Golan on his table, but send Shaffir into the political wilderness.

For a moment, Shaffir hesitated, considering whether to run alone with the Green Party on March 2nd. Ultimately, however, she realized that if she was seen as the person who split the left, it would make a future comeback impossible. Instead, she preserved her political capital by playing the role of the sacrificial lamb, saying only that she was “proud that this fusion ultimately happened. It is much more important than me. ‘

Shaffir was not the only Israeli politician for whom Wednesday was a terrible, terrible, not a good, very bad day.

Until evening, Itamar Ben-Gvir of the extremist party Otzma Yehudit believed that he had made a firm election pact with the religious Zionist party Habayit Hayehudi. Party leader Rabbi Rafi Peretz, however, succumbed to pressure from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to unite with the Hayamin Hehadash party, led by Naftali Bennett. Bennett bucked Netanyahu and refused to lead a party that included a Kahanist like Ben-Gvir.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

The last-minute drama also put Peretz on the losing side when he was seen cheating on Ben-Gvir, who complained in the air that he had been “stabbed in the back”. Clear evidence that Peretz had taken the lead A hit came after midnight when Peretz ‘number two in Habayit Hayehudi, Moti Yogev, announced that he would quit the party after Peretz’s “betrayal” of Ben-Gvir.

Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir during a press conference in Jerusalem on January 15, 2020. Ohad Zwigenberg

Unlike Shaffir, Ben-Gvir was unwilling to sacrifice himself on the altar of the right unit. He immediately submitted documents so that Otzma Yehudit could run separately, even though the party had clearly fallen below the 3.25 percent threshold last September.

There was also an unexpected drama in the two largest parties, Kahol Lavan and Likud, when Gadi Yevarkan was booted by the former on Wednesday morning. Yevarkan was a member of Moshe Ya’alón’s Telem party (which belongs to Kahol Lavan) last year. He was elected to the Knesset last April and ranked 33rd in September. This time Likud offered him the 20th place on his ticket to win him back. Yevarkan is said to have tried to put this in a better position on the Kahol Lavan slate and threatened to jump if the ship was not placed higher than 33 this time.

Gadi Yevarkan went and posed for a selfie in Jerusalem after an eventful day on which he was booted by Kahol Lavan and ranked 20th on Likud slate on January 15, 2020.Emil Salman

Instead of accepting his request, Kahol punished Lavan Yevarkan for his infidelity and he was shown the door. Unlike Shaffir and Ben-Gvir, Yevarkan was rescued from Loser’s club membership when Likud decided to honor his promise to secure him 20th place – a move the party hopes to be Reputation among Ethiopian-Israeli voters consolidated.

The most famous exit from Likud was meanwhile a self-drive: Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, who was once considered a possible prime ministerial material, crept silently off the political stage and made no public announcements about his exit. The man Netanyahu once praised for his success in cutting Israeli cell phone bills was reportedly “exhausted” by the rigors of Israeli politics when he started his own political career at the age of 59.

Moshe Kahon, left, next to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel Katz in the Knesset, November 2019. Ohad Zwigenberg

Another unfortunate former lawmaker on Wednesday: Esawi Freige von Meretz, who dropped to 11th place on the Labor Gesher Meretz list – and left the alliance in a selectable position without an Arab representative (based on current predictions) , But what is bad news for Freige can be good news for the Common List. Not only Arab voters who previously voted for Meretz are now predicting that they will vote for the predominantly Arab party, but also outermost Israelis who are looking for a ticket that includes both Jews and Arabs have only one Address.

Free outrage coupled with the fact that the left must vote for a plan led by Labor Party leader Amir Peretz and ex-Likud princess and Israel Beiteinu legislator Orli Levi-Abekasis could do so Joint one or two additional seats grant list and increase in overall Arab representation.

However, there is little hope of improvement in terms of women’s representation in the next Knesset. In April 2019, after the first election of this cycle, the number of legislators fell from 35 in 2015 to 30 and ranked 69th in international terms in relation to the representation of women (compared to 54th in 2015).

In the September elections, several parties, led by male legislators, formed alliances, making male leaders dominate their circles. Coupled with the continued strength of women-free ultra-orthodox parties, the number of female legislators has dropped to 28. After the chambers closed on Wednesday and if current poll forecasts continue to apply, the situation will not improve much better – and is likely to get worse.

“It is really troubling and troubling – we are seriously going back,” said Michal Gera Margaliot, director of the Israel Women’s Network, in a radio interview on Wednesday afternoon. The leader of the nonprofit that works for gender equality in Israel feared that less than a quarter of the next Knesset would be female. “We’re swimming against the tide of the rest of the world,” she said.

Miki Haimovich, one of only two women who are among the top 10 on Kahol Lavan’s slate. Tomer Appelbaum

The efforts by Kahol Lavan, who had promised to put more women on his list, were particularly disappointing. As with Likud, there are only two women among Kahol Lavan’s top 10 candidates.

Even worse, said Margaliot, women have now completely disappeared from the top of a large party after five elections in which a woman led at least one of the top parties. Shaffir now joins former party leaders like Zehava Galon, Tzipi Livni and Shelly Yacimovich on the political scrap heap.

Political blogger Tal Schneider tweeted that the party with the most female candidates is a religious right-wing party for the first time in Israel’s history – the right-wing Yamina alliance of Hayamin Hehadash, Habayit Hayehudi and the National Union. Schneider noted that with six women in the top 12 positions, Yamina has a gender gap of 50:50, while the Meretz-Labor-Democratic Union union has only four women in the top 12 positions, which is a tradition of at least 40 Percent of female representation contradicts.

It’s a sad commentary on the state of female leadership that the most prominent party registered with a responsible woman is a marginal phenomenon: Larissa Trimbobler-Amir. The wife of Yigal Amir, who murdered Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin in 1995, founded Mishpat Tzedek (“fair trial” in Hebrew) in order to seek a retrial with her husband, who is serving a life sentence, “All other innocent people.” are illegally detained. ”

Larissa Trimbobler-Amir will register her new political party, Mishpat Tzedek, with the Central Election Committee in Jerusalem on January 14, 2020.Emil Salman

Of course, not every politician was unhappy on Wednesday. Meretz chairman Nitzan Horowitz breathed a sigh of relief after eliminating fears that his party would not cross the electoral threshold. This was also good news for Kahol Lavan’s Benny Gantz, who is likely to need the left alliance if he can reach the magic number of 61 legislators to form a government coalition.

It was also a good night for Bennett, who was back at the top of the religious / right bloc and returned to his position of strength that he had headed Habayit Hayehudi by the end of 2018.

Unlike Peretz, he also successfully resisted pressure from Netanyahu – who no doubt hopes that the party tables finalized on Wednesday will bring him closer to an election result on March 2, in which he will not be among the losers.

advertisement