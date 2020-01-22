advertisement

A traveler who lost his cell phone at Sharjah airport managed to get it back just three hours after arriving in his home country – thanks to the efforts of the emirate police.

A senior Sharjah police officer heard about the man’s lost phone when he sent a message to a government agency through social media.

Once the authorities had been informed of the traveler’s concerns, they started a search and managed to find it within a few hours. The phone was then immediately sent to the owner overseas.

“Sharjah police officers are always ready to help everyone, and do our best to provide assistance where needed. This is in line with existing strategies and the values ​​and ideals of leadership,” an official told Khaleej Times.

Although the police who found the phone did not seek a reward in return, the police surprised them with a valuation ceremony, as well as medals and certificates.

