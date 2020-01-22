Travel warning in Asia amid a coronavirus outbreak - News

advertisement

Mandatory displays at airports of arrivals from risk areas of China.



Asia defended its defense against a new SARS-like virus on Tuesday and introduced mandatory screenings at airports of arrivals from high-risk areas of China as the authorities move to deal with a rolling regional health crisis.

From Bangkok to Hong Kong and Seoul to Sydney, authorities have remained alert to the new corona virus, following the confirmation by China of the first case-to-person transmission of the deadly disease.

Four people died in China, while many more people are infected with the virus.

Cases have been found in Thailand, Japan and South Korea because the World Health Organization said it would come together to discuss the global public health emergency after the outbreak.

Thai authorities have introduced mandatory thermal scans of passengers arriving from high-risk areas of China at its airports in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket and Krabi.

Those passengers will be screened “without exception”, health minister Anutin Charnvirakul said in a statement, adding that if they show signs of fever, they will be quarantined for 24 hours for monitoring.

A quarter of all international flights from Wuhan – the epicenter of the deadly virus – arrive in Thailand.

Approximately 1,300 passengers are expected daily from Wuhan during the Chinese New Year, which starts this weekend.

Thailand is desperate to prevent an outbreak during the peak season.

Two Chinese arrivals in Thailand have been found with the new strain of the virus – one of whom has since been released from the hospital and has returned to China.

In Hong Kong, the southern Chinese city where memories of an outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) from 2002-3, in which hundreds of people died, are still chasing the city, authorities said they were “extremely alert”.

“We are preparing for the worst. We have not lowered our watch,” said head chef Matthew Cheung, Hong Kong, to reporters.

Hong Kong airport routinely checks the temperatures of all passengers arriving at the airport, one of the busiest in the world.

Those arriving from Wuhan must complete health declarations and receive fines and imprisonment for up to six months if they fail to explain the symptoms.

On Monday, the hospital authorities said they would be monitoring anyone with a fever who had been ill to Hubei Province, where Wuhan is located.

Taiwan has meanwhile reached the second highest warning level for those traveling to and from Wuhan and advising visitors to avoid visiting live poultry markets while screening at airports has increased.

The enormous land borders of China with its neighbors have also been examined.

Vietnam’s Health Ministry has ordered more border controls because “the risk of infection is high”, given the daily cross-border flow of goods and people.

Fearing the outbreak, Australian health officials said they had confined a man to his home after returning from Wuhan with symptoms of the virus – the country’s first suspected case.

