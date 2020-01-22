advertisement

The Holy Land is a region steeped in religious history that has inspired the faith of pilgrims for thousands of years. Although there is no shortage of historically important religious places to visit in the Holy Land – where one can follow in the footsteps of Christ, John the Baptist and the apostolic journeys of the followers of Jesus – there is one site in particular that is huge has contributed to our understanding of early Christianity and the spread of Christian texts: Qumran.

Qumran, a national park just 40 miles outside of Jerusalem, is the site that famously produced the Dead Sea Scrolls. In 1947, the ruins were examined by Bedouin – nomadic Arab peoples – who first discovered several of the ancient roles, which became the earliest known written examples of Biblical texts.

EcoPrint – Shutterstock An example of the caves around the settlement of Qumran, where the Dead Sea Scrolls were discovered.

The unveiling led to a full archaeological study of the area, which in turn led to the discovery of more roles that date back to the 3rd century BC and the 1st century AD. By the time the work was done, experts poke more than 20 fully intact old roles and thousands of excerpts from others.

As AtlasObscura reports:

The roles found include books from the Old Testament of the Bible, non-biblical religious texts, and detailed descriptions of the daily life of the Essenes.

The Essenes were the residents and caretakers of Qumran and the roles. They were a fully male Jewish sect who held to the teaching of Moses as written in the Torah. The Essenes lived in a closed community of about 200, until the settlement was conquered and destroyed by the Romans around the fall of the Second Temple, in 68 AD. After this invasion the site became a ruin and stood empty for almost 2000 years.

Despite this long period without caretakers, the site is in very good condition. Visitors to Qumran can still explore the old town, where they can view excavated buildings that once contained meeting rooms, dining areas, a lookout tower, a pottery and stables. The site also has a large number of ritual purification pools, which are believed to play an important role in the worship practices of the Essenes.

Mikhail Semenov – Shutterstock An old well excavated by the Qumran excavation.

Guided tours also take pilgrims to the many caves around the complex, where ancient Dead Sea Scrolls were found. There is some debate as to whether the caves were used as residential areas, in which case the roles could be texts that were kept for personal worship, or whether the caves were intended as a library. It should be noted that although the caves are visible, access is not allowed.

A visit to Qumran would not be complete without one of the highly appreciated tours. Guides are incredibly knowledgeable about the site and present tangible evidence, in the form of artifacts found in Qumran, to paint a picture of what life would have been like in the settlement. Along with educational tours that include lectures, they also offer “dramatic tours” that actors use to simulate the discovery of the Dead Sea Scrolls by lamplight.

Qumran is open for touring through all months of the year. Between April and September they allow visitors from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but in the winter months they reduce these hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The entrance fee is 21NIS for adults and 9NIS for children. Atlas Obscura notes that the park is accessible for wheelchair users and offers aids for the visually impaired.

Alefbet – ShutterstockOne of the clearest Dead Sea Scrolls on display.

