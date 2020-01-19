advertisement

Announced last year, Travel Channel‘S “Shadows of History” has been renamed “True terror with Robert Englund, “And the six-part series now also has a premiere date.

Hidden in the dark shadows of our nation’s history are stories that are so terrible that they have to be true. Now a veteran actor and legendary horror film icon Robert Englund (Freddy Krueger of A Nightmare on Elm Street) searches yesterday’s news for twisted stories that come straight from the headlines of “True Terror with Robert Englund”.

In each episode, Englund uses his ominous tones and creepy charisma to masterfully assemble a trilogy of tingling stories, led by newspaper reports and overlaid with commentaries from historians and experts who prove that truth is always stranger than fiction.

From flying monsters to creatures at night to evil possessions and chases, these twisted stories leave the audience behind and wish the stories were really only in their dreams. The six-part series “True Terror with Robert Englund” starts on Wednesday March 18th at 10pm. ET / PT on the Travel Channel.

“I am revealing the dark side of our story and I look forward to bringing nightmares to life in” True Terror “,” said host Robert Englund. “These are stories that are so terribly twisted that we can only hope that they will stay on the blood-soaked pages of the headlines of our past.”

“We are delighted that Robert Englund, the true icon of horror films, is taking our viewers through these hair-raising stories,” said Matthew Butler, general manager of Travel Channel. “In his idiosyncratic, creepy narrative style, Robert resurrects America’s creepy and strange past and brings viewers real stories that show that sometimes our fears are not ideas of our imaginations.”

The premiere episode, “Twisted Relationships” is broadcast on Wednesday March 18th at 10 p.m. ET / PT, Starts with a shopkeeper in North Carolina who is tormented by a prophetic countdown to his demise. Did he want his own fate or was he playing a higher power? Then a New Orleans teenager is literally trapped in a nightmare unable to save himself from his terrible fate. Eventually, a police station in Atlanta becomes a battlefield for a murderer … and a vengeful ghost.

Other stories this season include: a mechanical miracle that torments its owner; A shady serial killer named “The Axeman” writes a letter that causes panic. a peasant fights a diabolical curse; a greedy undertaker pollutes the dead – and then faces her anger; a future president enters a wild animal’s den; A family is being followed by a mythical creature. and many other haunting stories to see to believe.

