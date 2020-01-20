Travel advice issued for Indians in the midst of the Chinese virus outbreak - News

advertisement

An Indian woman contracted the disease in China.



The Indian Ministry of Health has issued travel advice for travelers visiting China in the midst of a mysterious virus outbreak in the country.

The advice was:

An infection with a new corona virus has been reported from China.

As of January 11, 2020, 41 confirmed cases have been reported so far, one of which has died. Only travel-related cases have been reported (one each) in Thailand and Japan. The clinical signs and symptoms are primarily fever where some patients have difficulty breathing. The shipping method is now unclear. However, so far there are few indications for significant human-to-human transmission.

Although, according to the World Health Organization risk assessment, the risk of global spread is indicated as low, the following is recommended as a precautionary measure for travelers:

Travelers to China must follow simple public health measures at all times as below

– Take good personal hygiene into account

– Practice washing hands regularly with soap

– Follow breathing etiquettes – cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing

– Avoid close contact with people who do not feel well or show symptoms of illness, such as cough, runny nose, etc.

– Avoid contact with live animals and consumption of raw / insufficiently cooked meat

– Avoid traveling to farms, markets for live animals or where animals are slaughtered

– Wear a mask if you have breathing symptoms, such as coughing or a runny nose

All travelers to China (especially the city of Wuhan) to follow their health closely.

If you feel sick and have a fever and cough:

– Cover your mouth while you cough or sneeze

– Do not plan trips if you are sick o Seek medical help immediately

If you feel sick during the flight while traveling back to India:

– Inform the airline’s crew about illness

– Find a mask with the airline’s crew

– Avoid close contact with family members or fellow travelers

– Follow the instructions of the crew during disembarkation

If you feel sick during the flight or at the time of disembarkation:

– Reporting to airport health authorities / immigration

– Follow the instructions of the health officer at the airport

If you feel sick in a period of one month after returning from China:

– Report the disease to the nearest health institution and also inform the treating doctor about your travel history

