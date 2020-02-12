Manchester City Council chairman Sir Richard Leese said Grants Shapps had given him “categorical confirmation” for the Manchester phase of the HS2 rail link.

Sir Richard said after a meeting with the Minister of Transport that “Phase 2B of HS2 will definitely progress”.

He said no further review was needed and the section would be created “on an accelerated project schedule”.

This contradicts reports that the project could be stopped for a six-month review.

The controversial high-speed rail project was planned for years and would connect London, the West Midlands, Manchester and Leeds.

Phase one connects London with Birmingham.

A proposed HS2 route

(Image: PA)

Phase two is a Y-shaped connection with one line going through the airport and a new station to Manchester and the other to Leeds – known as 2B.

2A is a new route between Birmingham and Crewe connected to Manchester.

The original idea was to run 18 trains an hour to and from London in each direction, but this schedule has now been shortened.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave the HS2 project the go-ahead on Tuesday.

Sir Richard Leese

(Image: MEN)

He told Parliament he was committed to phase 2B of the project, but to find out how Northern Powerhouse Rail and 2B can be delivered most effectively, the government would draw up an integrated plan for rail in the north.

Mr. Johnson said the so-called “High Speed ​​North” was “an integrated master plan” to create both HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail routes connecting northern cities “as quickly and inexpensively as possible”.

Grant Shapps

(Image: PA)

Mr. Leese said in a statement released by the council: “Grant Shapps, who is meeting with the Secretary of State for Transport today, has given categorical confirmation that HS2 phase 2B will definitely go on without further review of the project. Accelerated project timeline.

“It is important that we agree that a fully integrated rail system connecting HS2 to the East-West Northern Powerhouse Rail – or High Speed ​​North – is the only way to really balance the country’s economy to the north ,

“The focus should now be on going ahead and realizing the benefits of this project as soon as possible.”