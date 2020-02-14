BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) – Dozens of trophies, balls and cups stand on two worn wooden shelves in the small house in a suburb of Mara Gomez in Buenos Aires, ready to become the first transgender woman to play professional football in Argentina plays.

Large and sporty, Gómez looks at the memorabilia of her arduous journey in football and life and smiles. “When I started, I was so bad. I would kick the ball on goal and it would go anywhere. “

Gómez played for years in local women’s leagues in the province of Buenos Aires before he was recently signed in the first division by Villa San Carlos. The 22-year-old striker is now waiting for the Argentine Football Association’s decision to approve signing in a football-crazy country that has produced some of the world’s greatest stars from Lionel Messi to Maradona.

In addition to football fame, Argentina has also developed into a regional market leader for transgender rights. In 2012, it gave people the freedom to change their legal and physical gender without having to undergo legal, psychiatric, and medical procedures.

The Federation’s decision about Gómez could come in a few days, and in advance, their cell phones keep ringing messages from people who contact them. While many support their offer to play professional football, others claim that it is unfair to the non-transgender women in the league.

“The rights of transgender athletes and the social requirements to integrate them into competitions challenge and seriously threaten the rights of women in sports,” said Juan Manuel Herbella, a former soccer player who is a sports doctor. “Athletes born as men start with a huge advantage if they keep their basic conditions.”

Juan Cruz Vitale, the coach at Villa San Carlos, rejects the idea that Gómez would have an unfair advantage.

The coach said she was noticed with her speed and goal in two consecutive tournaments. But he said, “When we talk about strength, I have at least five or six girls who are stronger than them. I see no advantage on this side.”

Amid the controversy, Gómez remembers how she started asking questions at the age of 10. “I realized that I wanted to be a woman because I liked men and I wanted them to see me differently.”

At 13, she told her mother Caroline that she would lose her only son. She said to her, “I want to be a woman and if you don’t accept it, I’ll leave the house.”

Although her mother accepted her, Gómez said that she was tormented by discrimination after adopting the gender she identified with and about to commit suicide. Then she found soccer. She started playing on a vacant lot in front of her house next to her neighbors.

“I used it as therapy – I tried to accept myself,” she told The Associated Press at the house in the suburb of La Plata, which she shares with her mother and four younger sisters. “There were a lot of emotions that made me mentally uncomfortable. I realized that this hill disappeared while playing football.”

On her trip, she says she has suffered discrimination and complaints about her participation.

One of her worst days came during a blitz tournament. “You defended me, but I didn’t know how to play well. I have set a goal on my own network. When the first half ended, I found that the other team had complained that I shouldn’t be playing because I was at a disadvantage. They considered my sexuality a disadvantage for them, even though I was playing so badly. “

Gómez learned to deal with the insults of fans and the complaints when she got her new identity card at the age of 18, supported by the law.

“Now I had the identity that I had myself. This gave me the confidence to be who I am, ”said Gómez, who has a soccer ball tattooed on her leg and has her long hair tied back while playing.

The recent requests for interviews have forced her to change her soccer training and shift work as a manicurist and hair straightener, which she does to make a living while studying nursing.

Villa San Carlos is in last place in the current first division tournament and is fighting not to relegate any division.

The Argentine Football Association has no rules for transgender athletes, so there remains doubts about what it will say in the debate about whether transgender women should play in professional women’s leagues.

The association declined AP requests to comment on Gómez’s case.

“You can have speed and strength on the field, but that doesn’t help if you don’t know how to play football,” said Gómez. “I always hold Messi’s example high … He measures 1.6 meters (5 feet, 7 inches) and is the best player in the world.”

She models her game after Darío Benedetto, formerly at the Argentine Boca Juniors and now at the French Olympique de Marseille, and at Florencia Bonsegundo, who plays with Valencia in Spain.

Some specialists have said that higher testosterone levels in some transgender women give them more muscle strength and advantage in women’s leagues.

The rules of the International Olympic Committee for Transgender Athletes will be taken into account when the Football Association decides. For male-to-female transgender athletes, they must demonstrate that their testosterone levels were below a certain threshold for at least a year prior to their first competition.

Gómez said she dreams of playing with Boca Juniors, her favorite team, and on the Argentine national team. She also hopes to inspire other transgender people who, despite recent advances, are still suffering from violence and discrimination.

“We have to change society further so that we can be seen as people,” she said.

