“Human Ken doll” Rodrigo Alveswho turns into a woman will have her jaw, forehead and bones shaved around her eyes to feminize her face, the Daily Mail reported.

As readers of RadarOnline.com know, Alves, who has been famous for her numerous cosmetic surgeries over the years, recently appeared as a transgender woman – and posed in a feminine manner.

Now the reality TV star has told Mail that she flew to Antwerp, Belgium, to have her jaw, forehead and bones shaved around her eyes to look even more feminine.

Dr. Bart Van de Ven Alves, 36, will operate, which she believes will be her “most painful operation ever!”

Alves, who is known for appearing on England’s Celebrity Big Brother, said: “I did a lot of research before I proceeded with this operation. Dr. Bart has been performing facial feminization surgery for many years and has achieved amazing results. He performed this operation on more than 2,000 trans women.

“After meeting him I felt very confident and he understands my needs and expectations very well.

“Today is the last day of my life when I look in the face of a man in the mirror,” Alves said on Wednesday, February 12, to the publication. “And from tomorrow I will have a feminine face that will change my life forever.”

Alves previously spent more than $ 600,000 on cosmetic surgery and was nicknamed “Human Ken Doll”.

Now Alves wants to be called “Roddy” in her true gender identity.

Alves said to Sunday people: “It feels amazing to finally tell the world that I am a girl.

“I am known as Ken, but I always felt like Barbie inside.”

Alves, who claimed to have committed suicide before the start of her transition in October 2019, now wants to be pronounced “she” and “she”.

The star is operated on more plastic to make her dreams come true.

