After third place last year, Ocyin Spillane from Mercy Mount Hawk, Tralee, proved to be the strongest on a 6000m test track when he won the senior race at the Irish Country Health / Munster Schools Cross Country in Clarecastle.

With defending champion Tommy Connolly (CBC, Cork) missing the cross-country in favor of indoor competition, it was Paul Hartnett (Colaiste an Chraoibhin) who set the early pace ahead of Frank O’Brien (Midleton CBS), the winner of the South Munster title two weeks ago.

On the last lap, it was O’Brien who looked the strongest, but after the long train halfway, Spillane took over and tried his best. The Midleton athlete was unable to make up for the deficit when Spillane crossed line 11 seconds for the good.

“It was definitely difficult conditions out there, I moved up the hill and managed to stay ahead afterwards,” said the winner. O’Brien had the comfort of leading his Midleton CBS team to first place when they defeated St. Brendans of Killarney by 10 points and De La Salle, Waterford, in third place.

The most exciting race of the day took place in the older girls’ race when Lucy Holmes (Ard Scoil na nDiese) faced a late outbreak against Niamh O’Mahony (Presentation SS, Tralee), who had run practically all the way around them -Lunde 3000m distance.

“As I neared the end, I didn’t think I had it inside, but when I got up the hill, I found that little bit extra, it was very muddy and hard on the legs,” said the enthusiastic Dungarvan athlete that was finished fourth 12 months ago.

Two of the most impressive winners were Dean Casey (St. Flanan) at 5000 m of the intermediate boy and Avril Millerick (St. Mary, Midleton), who defeated her Youghal club colleague Emma Landers (Pobalscoil na Trionoide) in the 3000 m race of the respective girls

IRISH LIFE HEALTH / MUNSTER SCHOOLS CROSS-COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS, Clarecastle, Co Clare

guys

Senior 6000m: 1 O Spillane (Mercy Mount Hawk, Tralee) 23:48; 2 F O’Brien (Midleton CBS) 23:59; 3 F Harrington (St. Brogans, Bandon) 24:16; 4M Hanrahan (St. Flannans, Ennis) 24:30; 5 P Hartnett (Colaiste an Chraoibhin) 24:51; 6 D O’Leary (St. Brendans, Killarney) 24:56.

Team: 1 Midleton CBS 71; 2 St Brendans, Killarney 81; 3 De La Salle, Waterford) 82.

Intermediate 5000 m: 1 Dean Casey (St. Flannans, Ennis) 18:37; 2A Kiely (CBC, Cork) 19:01; 3 N Murphy (St. Flannans, Ennis) 19:20; 4J Spelman (Midleton CBS) 19:26; 5 Dylan Casey (St. Flannans, Ennis) 19:34; 6 L Griffin (St. Flannans, Ennis) 19:36.

Team: 1 St Flannans, Ennis 15; 2 St Josephs CBS, Nenagh 82; 3 De La Salle, Waterford 83.

Junior 3500m: 1 G Dunne (Kilrush CS) 13.04; 2 S Buckley (Cashel Community School) Aug 13; 3 F Harrington (Colaiste Pobail, Bantry) 9/13; 4 S Lawton (Colaiste Pobail, Bantry) 13:10; 5 R Troy (Charleville, CBS) 13:30; 6 W Verling (St. Colmans, Fermoy) 13:33.

Team: 1 Ardscoil na Mara, Tramore 73; 2 Colaiste Pobail, Bantry 96; 3 Midleton CBS 98.

Small 2500m: 1B Walshe (St. Josephs CBS, Nenagh) 9:29; 2A Quigley (Colaiste na Sceilge) 9:35; 3 C O’Gorman (Rockwell College) 9:44; 4 O McCarthy (Hamilton HS) 9:45; 5 R Murphy (Midleton CBS) 9:47; 6 A Maher St Colmans, Fermoy) 9:48.

Team: 1 St Marys CBS, Tralee 86; 2 Midleton CBS 123; 3 PBC Cork 124.

girl

Senior 3000m: 1 L Holmes (Ard Scoil na nDiese) 13:03; 2 N O’Mahony (presentation SS, Tralee) 13:06; 3 L O’Keeffe (St. Marys, Midleton) Aug 13; 4 U O’Brien (Waterpark College) 1:17 pm; 5 l long (Mercy Mount Hawk, Tralee) 13:26; 6 S Whelan (Rockwell College) 13:37.

Team: 1 St Angelas, Waterford 39; 2 Loreto Fermoy 42; 3 Waterpark College 51.

Intermediate 3000m: 1A Millerick (St. Marys, Midleton) 12:52; 2 E Landers (Pobalscoil na Trionoide) 12:58; 3 N Cunneen (St. Marys, Nenagh) 2/13; 4 L Walshe (Glanmire CS) 13.06; 5 S Nyhan (Ard Scoil na nDiese) 13:16; 6 O Moynihan (Colaiste Muire, Ennis) 13:19.

Team: 1 Pobalscoil na Trionoide 22; 2 Colaiste Muire, Ennis 48; 3 Ard Scoil na nDiese 50.

Junior 2500m: 1 N Dinan (St. Angelas, Cork) 6/10; 2C Phelan (Abbey CC) 10:13; 3 K Ferncombe (Ursuline Monastery, Thurles) 10:15; 4M Ni-Eidhin (Colaiste an Phiarsaigh) 10:16; 5 C Crowley (Kinsale CS) 10:16; 6 R Kelleher (Scoil Mhuire, Cork) 10:20.

Minor 2000m: 1 G Galvin (St. Michaels CC, Kilmihil) 7:36; 2 E Brenner (St. Marys, Midleton) 7:41; 3 E Dunphy (Abbey CC) 7:46; 4 A Campbell (Cresent College Comp SJ) 7:50; 5 EM Marshell (Mercy, Waterford) 7:57; 6M Eagar (middle school, Killorglin) 7:59.

Team: 1 St Marys, Midleton 43; 2 Abbey CC 45; 3 Colaiste Mhuire, Ennis 77.