Trainee Ryan-Mark Parsons suggested selling fur from dead koalas

advertisement

Ryan-Mark Parsons was beaten up because he suggested selling fur from dead koalas to raise money for charity.

He said fur should be sold by Australian bushfire animal victims to raise money for injured animals.

advertisement

The former trainee made his inflammatory commentary on Good Morning Britain today, arguing that this would be a great way to raise money for Australia.

He said: “The animals are dead. So if we can use the money to save other animals, I don’t understand what it is about.

Trainee Ryan-Mark Parsons is referred to as “mean” because he suggests selling fur from dead koalas

(Image: ITV)

“We are promoting a one-off initiative to raise money for charity.”

The idea of ​​the 19-year-old was classified as “disgusting” by animal rights activist Wendy Turner-Webster, who apparently was debating it.

Hostess Susanna Reid pointed out that opening the door to such a practice could be more than just a one-off initiative.

“But when this is over, will there be no more? Because once you have stimulated demand for this product and told people how great it is, people will definitely want to do it a little longer,” she said.

Trainee Ryan-Mark Parsons is referred to as “mean” because he suggests selling fur from dead koalas

(Image: ITV)

When asked what the fur could be made of, Ryan-Mark said: “It could be a scarf, for example. It could be something someone could wear. “

Wendy asked, “Who would want that? It’s grotesque, it’s really grotesque. “

On Twitter, viewers slammed his idea.

Trainee Ryan-Mark Parsons is referred to as “mean” because he suggests selling fur from dead koalas

(Image: ITV)

One said, “As if these poor koalas weren’t going through enough! Under no circumstances should they sell their fur. Let them rest.”

A second said, “What a disgusting idea. Who would buy something from the fur of the poor koalas who lost their lives in such a devastating event? “

GMB Air weekdays from 6 a.m. on ITV.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

MANCHESTER ENTS

We have our own Facebook page that gives you the latest information on TV, entertainment and features of the Manchester Evening News.

Follow the page here to stay up to date and participate in the discussion.

advertisement