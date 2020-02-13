Train traffic between Manchester Victoria and Preston is blocked due to damage to the overhead lines.

According to the National Rail website, the cables between Bolton and Salford Crescent are live.

North connections between Wigan Wallgate, Southport, Stalybridge and Wigan North Western are affected.

The TransPennine Express routes between Lancaster and Manchester Airport are also disrupted.

A replacement bus runs between Bolton, Preston and Manchester Piccadilly.

Passengers are also informed that they can use their tickets for alternative Avanti West Coast services.

The disruption is expected to last until 10:15 a.m.

A statement on the Northern website said: “Due to damaged overhead lines in the Bolton region, trains cannot travel from Manchester to Preston.

“Trains can go from Preston to Manchester, but these services can still be delayed or canceled due to the repairs being carried out. The staff are on site, but there is no estimate when the repairs will be completed.

“Road transport between Bolton and Preston, Manchester and Bolton has been arranged and is operated by Ocean Travel, Matadars and Mayfair.

“Customers can also travel to Preston through Wigan.”