Trails of Cold Steel III are coming to Steam and GOG this March

NIS America and developer Nihon Falcom have announced their release The legend of the heroes: traces of cold steel III on GOG and Steam on March 23. This third title in the popular series takes players into a world of intrigue and excitement. A new announcement trailer can be seen below …

The legend of the heroes: traces of cold steel III is located almost a year and a half after the Erebonian civil war and a lot has changed in the country. Since the war, Rean has graduated from the Thors Military Academy and has been a lecturer on the newly opened campus of the Thors branch. Here he is responsible for a brand new Class VII and, thanks to the nefarious Ouroboros organization, has to lead new heroes through an unknown and unclear future.

Players will travel through the unprecedented landscapes of the recently expanded Erebonian landscape, meeting familiar and many new faces while following a deep and gripping plot.

Cold steel traces III Characteristics:

A new region to explore with a new squad.

A gripping story with an interactive introduction that allows new players to understand events from the previous two titles.

A sophisticated combat system with additional functions such as Brave Order and Break System.

New exclusive PC features such as automatic storage, customizable high-speed mode and key assignment as well as support for Ultrawide screens.

Frame rate support up to 240 / unlimited FPS.

The legend of the heroes: traces of cold steel III starts on March 23 on Steam and GOG.

