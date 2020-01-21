[Trailer] Wild Eye Release conjures up the spirit of an ancient maneuver with 'Ouija Shark'

advertisement

You will need a bigger board.

Wild eye release, distributor of last year’s Velocipastor, is back with the new film this year Ouija Hai, a low, low, low budget horror film that will soon get in our way.

In Scott Patrick’s Ouija Shark, “a group of teenage girls conjures up an ancient, man-eating shark after hanging out on the beach with a spirit board. An occult specialist must enter the shark realm to free this world from the deadly ghost once and for all. “

The film will be released on DVD May 26, 2020,

Check out the trailer below that looks like a dead embed, but we promise that it won’t. Maybe you want it. Or maybe you love this type of cheese. We all do that sometimes!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MdlOp9014x0 [/ embed]

