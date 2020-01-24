advertisement

The Oscar and Emmy Award-winning director of “The Night Manager” and “In a Better World” as well as the Emmy award-winning creator of “Big Little Lies” are coming HBONew limited seriesThe undo, ”What stars Nicole Kidman and now has an official teaser.

In the teaser trailer below you can see how perfect lives unravel.

Premiere soon canwho have favourited Series Stars Kidman and Hugh Grant as Grace and Jonathan Fraser, who lead the only life they have ever wanted.

A gap opens up in her life overnight: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind after a widespread and very public catastrophe and appalled by the way she didn’t follow her own advice, Grace has to cut one life and create another for her child (Noah Jupe) and your family.

Donald Sutherland and Edgar Ramirez also star.

“The Undoing” is directed by Susanne beer; created and written for the television by David E. Kelley, who also acts as a showrunner; executive producer: Susanne Bier, David E. Kelley, Nicole Kidman, Per Saari, Bruna Papandrea, Stephen Garrett and Celia Costas; based on the novel “You Should Have Known” by Jean Hanff Korelitz

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zG1ZQERAlGQ (/ embed)

