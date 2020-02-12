“Accompany me on a journey into the dark shadows of our nation’s history.”

Horror legend Robert Englund gets his Robert Stack for travel channel‘S upcoming series “True terror with Robert Englund, “And our friends at EW shot the trailer today.

Englund will tell a trilogy of stories in each episode of the series, with each story brought to life through reenactments with all kinds of monsters and supernatural spirits.

The six-part series begins Wednesday, March 18 at 10 p.m. EST,

Hidden in the dark shadows of our nation’s history are stories that are so terrible that they have to be true. Now seasoned actor and legendary horror film icon Robert Englund (Freddy Krueger of A Nightmare on Elm Street) searches yesterday’s news to bring viewers twisted stories torn straight from the headlines in “True Terror with Robert Englund” ,

In each episode, Englund uses his ominous tones and creepy charisma to masterfully assemble a trilogy of tingling stories led by newspaper reports and overlaid with comments from historians and experts who prove that truth is always stranger than fiction.

From flying monsters to night creatures to evil possessions and spooks, these twisted stories will make viewers wish that the stories were really only in their dreams.

The premiere episode, “Twisted Relationships” broadcast on Wednesday March 18th at 10 p.m. ET / PT, begins with a North Carolina shopkeeper who is tormented by a prophetic countdown until his demise. Did he want his own fate or was a higher power involved? Then a teenager from New Orleans is literally in a waking nightmare and cannot save himself from his terrible fate. Eventually, a police station in Atlanta becomes a battlefield for a murderer … and a vengeful ghost.

Other stories this season include: a mechanical miracle that torments its owner; A shady serial killer named “The Axeman” writes a letter that triggers panic. a peasant fights against a diabolical curse; a greedy undertaker pollutes the dead – then faces their anger; a future president enters a wild animal’s den; a family is being followed by a mythical creature; and many other haunting stories to see to believe.