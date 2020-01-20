advertisement

The devil never dies.

While we’re waiting for the Evil Dead franchise to return, Timo Tjahjanto has entertained us with his May the Devil Take You films, the first of which was released in 2018 and is currently being streamed on Netflix. If the “Indonesian Sam Raimi madness” sounds like your cup of tea, you will likely dig it up a bit and try it out as soon as possible if you haven’t already.

Chelsea Islan, who earned a place alongside Bruce Campbell and Alison Lohman in the first film, returns to Tjahjantos May the devil take you away, scheduled for release in Indonesia on February 27, 2020, And the official trailer has arrived today and promises a sequel that returns to the scene of horror and boosts insanity to at least eleven.

In the first film, “When her estranged father falls into a mysterious coma, a young woman in his old mansion searches for answers where she and her stepsister uncover dark truths.”

These dark powers are returning hungrier than ever before this year.

