One of the most praised horror movies on the way here in 2020 is neon The cottage, touted as “Scary as Hell” and “The next great horror film” by Slash Film.

In the cinemas February 7thThe lodge was directed by Goodnight Mommy Duo Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala, and the official trailer is loaded with rave reviews.

Meredith Borders reviewed the film for us last year and wrote: “Every choice in this film is designed for extreme inconvenience, which leads to a relentless rush of discomfort.”

Check out the official trailer below to get a glimpse of this rush of discomfort.

“The lodge follows a family that retires to their secluded winter hut during the holidays. When the father suddenly has to go to work, he leaves his children Aidan and Mia to his new girlfriend Grace. A snowstorm captures them in isolation and alone in the lodge as horrific events evoke ghosts from Grace’s dark past. ”

Riley Keough. Yes, every Martell. Lia McHugh. Alicia Silverstone, and Richard Armitage Star.

