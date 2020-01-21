[Trailer] Alison Brie experiences surreal visions in Netflix 'psychological thriller' Horse Girl '

advertisement

Mark Duplass and Jay Duplass came from the executive producers Netflix‘S Horse girlstarring a new thriller Alison Brie (“Glow”), which presented its official trailer this morning.

In the film by Jeff BaenaBrie plays Sarah, a socially isolated worker in a craft store, who is more satisfied with horses and supernatural thrillers than with people. But when a series of strangely surreal dreams inflate the simplicity of her waking life, Sarah tries to differentiate her visions from reality.

Netflix describes Horse Girl asa darkly humorous psychological thriller about a woman’s search for the truth, however abstract she may be. “

advertisement

We do not know exactly what to expect from this album or how far these genre elements will go – alien abductions are mentioned and traces of claw marks that appear to come from something that is not quite human – we could be surprised – but one thing is certain: Horse Girl sure has our attention.

Check out the trailer below and find it on Netflix February 7th,

The cast includes Debby Ryan. John Reynolds. Molly Shannon. John Ortiz. Paul Reiser, and Jay Duplass, Alison Brie not only played the leading role, but also wrote the film with Jeff Baena.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ieqemSsMxek (/ embed)

advertisement