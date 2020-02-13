“From the visionary filmmaker David Lowery The knights of the round table bring a classic story up to date. ” A24 explains her new film The green knight,

After yesterday’s poster drop, the official teaser trailer arrived this morning and looks damn safe like an A24 film. And we think that’s a good thing in these areas.

“The Green Knight is an epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend that tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur’s ruthless and headstrong nephew who embarks on a daring search to face the Green Knight of the same name, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain struggles with ghosts, giants, thieves and schemers on a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger. “

Alicia Vikander. Joel Edgerton. Barry Keoghan, and Ralph Ineson also star.

The Green Knight will rise May 29th,

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VoJc2tH3WBw (/ embed)