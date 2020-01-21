Tragedy of a 'beautiful' teenager with the dream of studying in Oxford who died in a 'rail accident'

advertisement

A ‘lovable’ teenager who dreamed of studying at Oxford University died after a rail accident in Oldham.

Eve Cockburn was just 16 when she was killed at Greenfield Station near Saddleworth in September 2018.

The student had severe mental health problems after being diagnosed with anxiety and depression at the age of 14.

An investigation into her death found that Miss Cockburn had previously been put under the Mental Health Act.

She had also been admitted to various psychiatric facilities in the northwest of the country after several death threats.

In the days leading up to her tragic death, she lived with her parents and twin sister in her home in Saddleworth.

The start of a five-day investigation at Heywood had shown that her family had desperately tried to get her to safety.

However, on the afternoon of September 4, 2018, she was tragically killed in an incident known as a “rail accident” at the hearing.

The pathologist Dr. Sami Titi concluded that the teenager had died as a result of several injuries after a “railroad accident”.

Her mother, Rachel Cockburn, described her daughter as an “adorable” child who had a happy and healthy childhood.

“Eva was a very active child and enjoyed climbing and other outdoor activities,” Ms. Cockburn told the court.

“She excelled at school and was particularly good at creative writing.

“Eva wanted to go to Oxford and be a writer – she always said she wanted to be a writer.”

Ms. Cockburn said that she and Eva’s father, David Cockburn, noticed a change in their daughter’s behavior when she was 14 years old.

“We noticed for the first time that something was wrong with a family trip to France,” said Cockburn.

“Eva didn’t want to go out and started fighting with her twin sister, with whom she was very close.

“She found small rooms unbearable.”

Miss Cockburn was consulted by her family doctor, who diagnosed her with anxiety and depression, and recommended that she take part in counseling.

By December 2017, Ms. Cockburn said her daughter’s mental health was gradually deteriorating.

The court heard that the student was “afraid” of leaving school and that he had recently been diagnosed with autism.

“She was petrified because she left school,” said Ms. Cockburn.

“It was only very obvious when she was talking about sixth grade that she was scared.”

Miss Cockburn was prescribed an antidepressant, sirtraline, but she stopped taking the tablets after complaining that she felt “funny.”

On December 12, an ambulance had to be called after Eve suffered an “unsettling” episode at home.

Ms. Cockburn said her daughter got upset, causing her head to hit and screech against a wall.

She spent the night at Oldham Royal Hospital and was discharged the next morning.

The situation worsened in February 2018 when the teenager told a therapist that she had made plans to end her life.

Miss Cockburn was admitted to the Hope Department at Fairfield Hospital – an acute care unit for adolescents aged 13 to 18 years.

Her father, David Cockburn, said he didn’t think this device was for someone diagnosed with Eve.

The inquiry found that the device was sometimes busy, noisy, and had a rapid patient turnover.

“There were a lot of things that just weren’t suitable for someone with anxiety,” Mr. Cockburn told the court.

“I just can’t see how anyone would think that someone with social fear could enter this unit and feel better.”

Miss Cockburn stayed in the unit for three weeks from February 21 to March 13, 2018

In April 2018, she was resumed after telling a friend at school that she had made plans for the end of her life this weekend.

The court heard this time that Ms. Cockburn was detained under Section 2 of the Mental Health Act.

She was to remain in the Hope division, but was temporarily moved to the Fairhaven division in Warrington due to a lack of staff.

“Eva initially seemed a little better and agreed to take citalopram,” said Ms. Cockburn.

“She felt that she would never get out at this point. She thought that was the only way she could get out.

“She was isolated more than I had ever seen and would stop any verbal communication.”

The court heard that Miss Cockburn had appealed after being returned to the Hope unit.

This was blocked after doctors noticed bruises on the back of her neck that were believed to be due to ligation.

The counseling psychiatrist Dr. Asfam said Miss Cockburn’s second shot was “very different” from the first.

“She was very depressed and had a very different presentation than when she last shot,” he told the court.

“I expressed concern that if things didn’t change, we would end up in a cycle of admission that is deteriorating.”

Miss Cockburn was released in May, but an ambulance was called later that month after she sent an email to Childline detailing plans for the end of her life.

She told the paramedics that the email was “old,” but later told her mother that she lied because she didn’t want to go back to the Hope Unit.

The court heard that she had made threats to end her life if she was sent back to the unit.

During a vacation in Scarborough in July, Eve was reported missing after not returning from a trip to the beach.

The police found her under hypothermia about 12 hours later and sent her to a hospital in Scarborough.

Miss Cockburn stayed there a week before she was released home.

“We had no idea if she had tried to end her life or if she had been kidnapped,” Ms. Cockburn told the investigation.

“She said she broke her cell phone so it couldn’t be found.”

Ms. Cockburn added: “I thought that Eva may need to be locked up again. We thought she went up another step and that was really serious.

“She didn’t seem to care if there were any disadvantages to her health – she had given up everything.”

In the few days before her death, her family informed the investigation that Eva’s condition had gradually improved.

“Eva was very polite and loving,” said Ms. Cockburn.

“She hasn’t been like this for a long time. She wasn’t the Eva she was before, but a much better version.”

The investigation is expected to be carried out by a number of health professionals responsible for the treatment of Miss Cockburn.

Her family expressed concerns about the suitability of the Hope Unit – and whether this affected her death.

Continue.

