Trafford has had his first social home for over a decade

The first social houses in Trafford to be built in more than a decade.

The 30 homes were unanimously approved by the Trafford Council Planning Committee on Thursday evening and are funded by the Council’s affordable housing fund.

The apartment buildings are located on the vacant lot on the corner of Carrfield Avenue and Mossfield Road in Timperley and are housed in a three-story building consisting of 10 two-bedroom houses and 20 one-bedroom habitable apartments.

The Trafford Housing Trust acts as developer and lessor for the new houses. All apartments are rented only for the residents of Trafford at a certain rental price.

There are 35 parking spaces on site as well as four disabled parking spaces and 30 bicycle parking spaces.

Work on the apartment must begin within the next three years, as set out in the Council’s terms for the approved building permit.

At the planning committee meeting, Coun Aidan Williams (Labor), representing Bucklow St. Martins, said: “I think it is really good news for Trafford that we can see the development of 30 socially rented people in extremely difficult times Units.

“It is now so difficult for registered providers to deliver socially rented units, and I think this is an absolutely fantastic opportunity for development, and I am pleased that only four assurances have been received against the application.”

Coun Andrew Western, chairman of the Trafford Council, said: “Pleased that the committee agreed at today’s planning meeting to approve an application for 30 social homes in Timperley.

“These are the first new social housing units to be built in Trafford for over a decade (without specialist housing units, etc.) and I am particularly proud that they were funded by the Council’s Affordable Housing Fund.

“This has been intensively worked on by senior executives and members of the Council, as well as Housing Trust colleagues who are developers.

“We have promised to give priority to building social housing and I am thrilled that we are now seeing evidence of our work in this area as we directly fund social buildings in Trafford.”

