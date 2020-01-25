Traffic safety is planned to be put down on Sunday

advertisement

SAN DIEGO – Police officers will be on the lookout for cyclists, drivers and pedestrians who break the law on Sunday, the police said.

The San Diego Police Department is planning a security operation from 10pm to 6pm. According to Officer Mark McCullough, Sunday aims to educate cyclists, drivers, and pedestrians about traffic laws, rules, and responsibilities.

“These violations include, but are not limited to, increasing the pace, making illegal turns, not giving in to pedestrians on crosswalks, and not waiting for signs and signals,” said McCullough.

Routine traffic patrols focus on hot spots, while patrols target neighborhoods in the northern division, including Bay Ho, Bay Park, Clairemont Mesa East, Clairemont Mesa West, La Jolla, Mission Bay Park, Mission Beach, and North Clairemont, Pacific Beach , Torrey Pines and University City.

Officials are also looking for pedestrians who illegally cross the street or who do not give way to drivers with right of way. Cyclists are stopped if they drive on the wrong side of the road, do not comply with stop signs and signals, or commit other violations of the same traffic rules that apply to vehicles.

McCullough says the death toll for bicycles and pedestrians is growing alarmingly. In 2016, 138 cyclists and 867 pedestrians were killed on California roads. The number of fatalities among pedestrians has increased by almost 33 percent since 2012, and the number of cyclists killed has increased by almost 25 percent in the past five years.

McCullough said cyclists should always wear a helmet.

“Helmets are required by law for people under the age of 18,” he said. “Cyclists have to drive in the same direction and have the same requirements as slow vehicles.”

The operation is financed by a grant from the California Road Safety Agency through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

