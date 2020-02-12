After a bunch of four cars on the Princess Parkway, the drivers were hit with long delays.

Traffic jams of up to half an hour were reported on the M60 at junction 5 in a clockwise direction on the A5103.

Shortly after 7 p.m., emergency services, including the police and paramedics, were called to the Princess Parkway on Wednesday evening.

One person was injured in the crash. Your injuries are not considered serious.

The traffic had been stopped by the police when the officers started to deal with the consequences.

TfGM said shortly after 8:15 p.m .: “Travel update: A5103 Princess Parkway – Traffic was stopped at the intersection with Merseybank Avenue due to a road collision heading north.

“There are significant delays, including the M60 Jct 5 Exit Slip. Please avoid the area as further delays are expected.”

The setbacks were cleared at 9:00 p.m. when the street reopened.

In a tweet, the North West Motorway Police warned people to drive carefully when driving from the driveway to Princess Parkway.

“GMP is dealing with a traffic accident on the Princess Parkway. Traffic on the exit at J5 is backing up,” they said.

“We have CCTV cameras that monitor traffic jams, along with cars on the slip that cross the hatch mark to get back to the main lane.

“It’s dangerous, don’t do it.”

A woman says she has been stuck in a stationary bus for over half an hour.

She wrote on Twitter: “Any idea why traffic on the A5103 coming north from the freeway comes to a halt.

“Not moved for over 30 minutes.”

A GMP spokesman confirmed: “The police were called on the M60 driveway to Princess Parkway to receive reports of a road collision between four vehicles.

“One person was slightly injured. Officers and a rescue team are present.”