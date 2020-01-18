Traffic fears and the other “1,232 reasons” why large housing developments in Bolton are grouped together

advertisement

The latest plans to build hundreds of homes on a golf course have been dismissed – but planners fear the decision with a government inspector won’t hold water.

The planning committee refused to approve the construction of 276 homes on the Horwich Golf Course as this would affect the landscape of the area.

City councilors said the development was inappropriate for the protected area, which is not fully green belt, and raised concerns about traffic.

This happened six months after a planning inspector decided that the house builder’s plans to build 300 houses on the property were unacceptable.

However, Inspector John Felgate is said to have “literally redrawn the plans” by suggesting what kind of development would be acceptable, drawing a “fictional” line across the site, and pointing out the south field as a problem.

Developer Peel L & P, who argued that his revised plans met the inspector’s requirements, could now appeal the decision.

Executive Director of Strategic Land and Housing, Phil Wilson, said the company would “think” before considering the next steps.

Horwich Golf Club on Victoria Road

He said: “As the planning inspector found during the July public investigation, our proposals for 276 dwellings on unsurfaced land near the center of Horwich would make a positive contribution to the district’s housing shortage and help families and people with affordable housing needs.”

“We have worked hard to reverse our development and realign the property boundary to protect the area’s views based on local concerns and the inspector’s advice, so the Bolton Council’s decision to reject our revised plans is disappointing.” We will now consider the key points raised by the Planning Committee before considering our next steps. ‘

All three councilors from Horwich North East and Malcolm Harrison, chairman of the Stocks Residents’ Association, spoke out against the plans in the town hall. He informed the committee that there were 1,232 reasons to refuse the request, referring to the number of letters the Council had received against the proposal.

Horwich town center

Cllr Peter Wright accused the developers of “devouring” the green spaces of the Horwich. He said: “In recent years, Horwich has seen a huge increase in housing. We are aware of the need for good living quality in the region, but there is a feeling that Horwich has taken over a large share. “

Cllr Ann Cunliffe said the country was “highly valued” and reminded the committee that the council had previously agreed to give the Horwich Golf Course green belt status.

She said: “This area is very much appreciated. We all suggested that all parties agreed that the green belt deserves protection.

“I fully understand the concerns of local residents about the increase in traffic. You are already overloaded, but I know that this is not a planning consideration.

“Building on the Horwich Golf Course will result in the loss of popular open spaces.”

The Planning Committee unanimously voted to deny approval of the motion, except for the Chairman, Cllr John Walsh, who abstained.

