Phoenix Suns striker Kelly Oubre Jr. (3) reacts after shooting a basket against the San Antonio Spurs in Phoenix in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Monday, January 20, 2020 in Phoenix. (AP Photo / Rick Scuteri)

Kelly Oubre Jr. had not expected his name to appear in the NBA trading period. Shortly before 1 p.m. submission date on Thursday, Oubre ended an almost three-week Twitter break with a joke.

Then the deadline passed without the Phoenix Suns swapping the jerseys forward.

Oubre shrugged on Friday when Marc Stein of the New York Times reported that the Suns were taking calls for Oubre. The Suns did not maintain several offers for Oubre, including one from Orlando Magic, which Stein added hours before the deadline.

“It’s part of the business. I didn’t really expect to see my name,” Oubre told reporters after the shootsound for the Suns Friday game against the Houston Rockets. “We continue. Today is a new day. I’m trying to make a profit. “

James Jones, General Manager of Phoenix, believes that health problems have reduced the benchmark in some of the good mood effects that have got Phoenix off to a 7: 4 start this year. Center Deandre Ayton’s 25-game diuretic ban hasn’t improved continuity, and the GM believes the upcoming All-Star break should help make the team healthy.

Jones and head coach Monty Williams believe that Phoenix is ​​on the verge of accumulating victories.

Gunshots just didn’t get through, although the data and scouting are open. Defense has improved and has ranked 13th in the NBA since the beginning of calendar year 2020.

All of this led to Jones refraining from doing business with Oubre or his teammates.

“We love Kelly and at this point the names are being thrown out all the time,” Jones told reporters. “I know and our boys know that we are not talking about our players, so everything that people bring out is external. So we cannot control what happens externally, but I know if you look at what we did, this team is together. That means we believe in this team. “

The general manager said that the suns will remain diligent, disciplined, and intentional on the horizon with every move.

“I see,” added Jones. “The fans always want you to make a move.

“You have to think about the long-term impact of a short-term decision and whether it interferes with what you’re trying to build. We’re trying to build something here that takes time. It didn’t happen overnight. We’re not at in six months we’re at the point we’re at, and we won’t be working on it in six months. ”

