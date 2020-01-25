Tourism boom for the country's quietest train stations in the Greater Manchester area

advertisement

Greater Manchester is home to two of the country’s quietest train stations, according to new numbers.

Denton station, with Stanlow and Thornton in Cheshire with 46 registered passengers, was recognized as the least used station in the country in 2018/2019, while Reddish South station in Stockport was second with 60 registered passengers.

Conversely, earning the “least used” label makes the stations busier as visits by enthusiasts and tourists increase.

At the other end of the Denton and Reddish South scale, Manchester Piccadilly was the busiest train station in Greater Manchester last year.

According to the Office of Rail and Road (ORR), it was the 14th most used train station in Great Britain last year, with 30.3 million entries and exits.

Friends of Reddish South’s David Ashworth says there are far more lives in the quietest stations than the numbers suggest.

Between 1991 and 2018 there was an easy connection to Stalybridge in Reddish every Friday morning.

Two years ago, after a change in the flight schedule, the service was moved in both directions, but is still limited to once a week, now on a Saturday.

Passengers stopping at “request stops” like in the reddish south have to stretch their arms to stop the train.

The weekly service is called a “parliamentary” move, so called because it takes a parliamentary act to actually close the line.

According to David, pensioners who use tickets are not included in the number of passengers and passengers who have traveled by train that the group has brought to the station over the years.

David said: “We had more passengers on a train journey than we said all year round. Sixty people drove to Torquay last year.

“When we have our folk trains, about 20 to 30 people get on Reddish and ten or 15 on Denton, so we don’t take note of the numbers, it’s a bit silly.”

The flying Scot at Denton in 2016

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

The Friends group has campaigned for years that a regular service be put back into operation.

They meet transportation for Greater Manchester, Denton and Reddish MP Andrew Gwynne and Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham to discuss the broadcaster’s future.

David says there is a possibility that a “tram train” will be tested on the route that would lead to Ashton under Lyne and that passengers will have to change trains to get the tram from Ashton to Manchester.

However, the ideal scenario for the group would be a regular connection to Manchester Victoria, which they believe will be an asset to commuters traveling downtown from Stockport and relieving pressure from nearby Heaton Chapel station ,

As with Denton, which also has its own group of friends, the followers of Reddish South also devote themselves to the platform and organize events.

Kim Burrows, Noel Henry, Alan Burrows and Dot Ashworth from Friends of Reddish South Station, pictured in 2018

(Image: Vincent Cole)

They have teamed up with a company that offers rail trips to organize trips to the train station, they also organize a “people’s train” with live music performances and are planning a summer commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Denton and Reddish also became a magnet for railroad enthusiasts after the famous Flying Scotsman crossed them in 2016.

Huge crowds gathered when the locomotive stopped briefly in Denton.

At the other end of the scale, Oxford Road was in second place with 9,338,352, followed by Victoria with 8,949,698, Manchester Airport with 5,707,542 and Stockport with 4,439,842 passengers.

Manchester Piccadilly was the busiest train station in our region

(Image: ABNM Photography)

The most used train station in the whole country was London Waterloo with 94.192.690 passengers.

The least used station in Great Britain in the previous year, Redcar British Steel, recorded a ninefold increase in usage last year – from 40 entries and exits to 360.

The least used station was thought to have helped attract visitors in 2017/18 (possibly good news for the quietest stations of the year).

However, services for Redcar British Steel were discontinued in December because the location supplied by Redcar British Steel is no longer open to the public.

