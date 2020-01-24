Tour Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitts $ 44.5M Former newly mansion

advertisement

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were married from 2000 to 2005 and lived as newlyweds in a 11,173 square meter mansion in Beverly Hills. The couple bought it shortly after marriage and began a three-year renovation before selling it to a hedge fund manager in 2006, who completed the renovation and added some new features.

The revival-style French Normandy-style property is currently on the market for $ 44.5 million and offers five bedrooms and thirteen bathrooms between the main house and a one-bedroom guest house. It was originally built in 1934 for actor Fredric March as one of the first movie star villas in Beverly Hills that later belonged to the modern Hollywood royalty.

Scroll through to see the rest of the villa for yourself.

The House (Photo: Tyler Hogan / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

The Southern California-inspired house offers a charming, rustic, yet luxurious exterior, surrounded by greenery and a hedge landscape to ensure privacy. It is in a quiet cul-de-sac with fenced entrances in two streets and offers a breathtaking view of the gorge.

The living room (Photo: Tyler Hogan / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

The bright and airy living room offers floor-to-ceiling windows and access to the illuminated pool and plenty of space to relax. If you don’t feel like a breeze, you can go to one of the many fireplaces in the house that are in the bedroom, dining room and bar.

The dining room (Photo: Tyler Hogan / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

A spacious dining room seats 20 guests, but there are several other dining areas in the apartment, including a bar area with an eat-in kitchen. Large windows are an issue throughout the home, as are slim lines in architecture and furniture.

The theater (Photo: Tyler Hogan / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

The house demonstration room was expanded during Aniston and Pitt’s renovations to provide a private space for them to view their latest projects. Other items on the list were the replacement of the kitchen floor with heated marble and the installation of a pub with floors from a 200 year old French castle.

The backyard (Photo: Tyler Hogan / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

A shot from the back of the house gives a better view of the pool, which is nestled amid large trees. The living room and the bar on the lower level open onto the pool terrace and the several stone stairs give the garden a majestic ambience.

The tennis court (Photo: Tyler Hogan / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

If you want to eat, sleep and breathe tennis, you can do so here as the courtyard includes a gazebo with a guest house on the upper level, as well as an outdoor living room and an outdoor bedroom.

Photo credit: Bob Walsh / Tony Barson / WireImage

