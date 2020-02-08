Robert ConradRadarOnline.com has confirmed that the television actor known for series like Baa Baa Black Sheep and The Wild Wild West died at the age of 84.

The star has suffered health setbacks in recent years after a car accident.

“He has had a wonderfully long life and while the family is sad from his death, he will live in their hearts forever,” family spokesman Jeff Ballard told PEOPLE.

Conrad got into the show business by accident. In 1957 he was a singer who happened to meet actors Nick Adams during the visit James DeanGravesite in Fairmount, Indiana. Adams advised robust Conrad to move to California to do acting – and he did.

Conrad played in Hawaiian Eye, a spin-off from 77 Sunset Strip. Then Conrad played the sophisticated Secret Service agent James T. West in The Wild Wild West from 1965 to 1969.

TV success came again when he played the fighter ace Pappy Boyington from World War II in Baa Baa Black Sheep from 1976 to 1978.

It was renamed as the Black Sheep Squadron for its second season and in later syndication.

In the late 1970s, the athletic Conrad was the memorable captain of the NBC team for six seasons in the Battle of the Network Stars.

At that time Conrad also became known for his Everready Battery TV spots.

The motorcycle actor put the battery on his shoulder and growled in the iconic display: “I dare to cancel it.”

Conrad later recalled the Deseret News: “My TVQ (a measure of audience acceptance) was always high … I was never slaughtered. I was beaten but never slaughtered.”

Conrad, who was married and divorced twice and had eight children, suffered serious injuries in a car wreck in 2003.

He lost control of his left arm and his right side was partially paralyzed in the DUI car accident.

But in 2017 RadarOnline.com found that the star stayed sharp until its 80s!

“I’m still a fighter!” He said to Radar in an exclusive interview.

Conrad, who was also a radio host, said at the time: “I have been in business for 50 years and have had a good run. I am satisfied with what I have done.”

At a fan event in Baltimore a few years ago, Conrad told an interviewer that he came because “God blessed me”. I had the opportunity to see the people who made my career (and) thank you. “