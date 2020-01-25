advertisement

LONDON (AP) – Southampton held a 1-1 draw to Tottenham to force a repeat in the FA Cup on Saturday, while Leicester and Norwich both won.

Sofiane Boufal scored his first goal of the season in the 87th minute after Son Heung-min gave Tottenham a quick counterattack on the 58th by Erik Lamela’s pass.

A repeat will add to Tottenham’s already problematic overload as the club struggles to climb sixth in the Premier League and move forward in the Champions League. Tottenham had to repeat to beat Middlesbrough in the preliminary round of the FA Cup.

Jose Mourinho won his first three games after being named Tottenham manager in November, but hasn’t won two games since.

After Kelechi Iheanacho’s goal in the fourth minute, Leicester took the lead 1-0 against second division side Brentford early.

Three goals ensured Leicester’s goal – Dennis Praet’s perfectly weighted pass through the defense on the right flank, Marc Albrighton’s low cross and Iheanacho’s shot.

Brendan Rodgers, manager of Leicester, made nine changes to his lineup, including goalkeeper Danny Ward, who cleared a good parade to ward off Luka Racics Volley late.

West Ham was the first Premier League team of the day to be eliminated by a lower division club. West Bromwich Albion lost 0-1 to the second division side.

Former West Ham coach Slaven Bilic defeated his old club thanks to a Conor Townsend goal. West Brom successfully defended their lead with 10 players after Semi Ajayi was dismissed after two yellow cards in the 72nd minute.

After a 0-0 draw against Premier League Newcastle United, Oxford United made a lucrative draw 2-1 against Burnley. Grant Hanley and Josip Drmic scored Norwich’s goals.

In the 1-1 draw between Reading and Cardiff, Reading was warned of allegedly racist and homophobic chants by Cardiff fans. It was not immediately clear which chants the announcement was referring to.

Sheffield United defeated Millwall 2-0 and Portsmouth defeated Barnsley 4-2.

There was a 0-0 between Coventry and Birmingham. Coventry was the official home team, although both clubs share St. Andrews Stadium in Birmingham.

