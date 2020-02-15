Google has again removed the video call app ToTok from the Play Store.

Just over a month after the recovery, Google removed the ToTok app from the Play Store again.

According to The Verge, Google confirmed that it had accessed the video call app from the Play Store, but made no explanation as to why

The UAE telecoms regulator issued a statement in December 2019, affirming that “UAE telecommunications regulations contain strict information security laws to prohibit any kind of data breach and unlawful interception.

The app was downloaded a million times before it was removed from the Play Store in December 2019. It was re-added to the store on January 4, 2020 after the app’s co-founder, Giancomo Ziani, worked with Google to fix all the issues with the app.