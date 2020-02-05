Advertisement

For our #BellaNaijaWCW Feature we are celebrating this week Tosin Faniro-Dada the head of startups (Lagos Innovates) on Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF),

Tosin has more than a decade of experience in various roles, including investment management, project management, corporate banking, strategy and partnerships.

Advertisement

Tosin started her career in Pricewaterhouse CooperIn 2007, she checked mutual funds and private equity partnership funds in her Boston office. Three years later, she moved to ARM’s Hospitality and Retail Fund from Nigeria as a financial analyst, where she evaluated investment opportunities and managed the fund’s existing assets and developments.

She later moved to Polaris Bank (formerly Skye Bank), where she worked in the corporate banking division for the management of oil and gas upstream clients and the management of exploratory businesses.

She came to LSETF as Head, Strategy and Partnerships, where she was responsible for raising private sector funding to fund fund activities and maintaining strategic partnerships to promote fund activities.

She has worked in the above role until her current position at Lagos Innovates, where she manages programs that aim to create an environment in which technology startups and innovation-driven companies can thrive in Lagos State. Through Lagos Innovates, startup founders have access to co-working spaces, talents, event sponsoring, etc.

Tosin has a BSc. in accounting from the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth, and an MSc. in the same area of ​​Boston College.

She is also one of the 50 women who were profiled and celebrated by on International Women’s Day 2019 TechCabal in his Tech women Lagos Portrait series and exhibition.

We celebrate Tosin for the fact that it provides added value and is an inspiration with its knowledge and skills in various industries.

Advertisement