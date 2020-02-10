Would you like to give someone some sugar for Valentine’s Day? Whether ethical eating habits, eye candy or just old-fashioned chocolate – there is something for everyone in the best chocolate shops and chocolate manufacturers in Toronto.

Chocosol

For those who like a little green with their red and pink Valentine’s Day, there are the unique environmentally friendly sweets from ChocoSol. For the chocolate from the St. Clair West Company, ground forest garden cocoa from Mexico, Ecuador and the Dominican Republic is used. (Other ingredients such as maple sugar, chilli and pumpkin come from the region.) Your chocolate is free from dairy products, soy, palm oil, nuts and gluten.

1131 St. Clair West, 416-923-6675, chocosoltraders.com. See listing.

Chocolates x Brandon Olsen

CXBO, as it is called for short, houses the most famous chocolates in the city – small geodesic domes made of primary colors in perfectly imperfect boxes, each painted by hand. The company does not sell individual truffles, but only nine and 18-part “collections”. However, the standard selection includes knockout flavors like yuzu sake and pistachio orange bergamot, so we doubt your sweetheart will complain. For V-Day they have romance with a twist: a “love boat” collection of tropical flavors.

193 Baldwin, 416-588-2926, cxbo.ca. See listing.

joy

All truffles in this valuable junction shop are organically grown and fairly traded. Thanks to ingredients such as BC sea salt, Niagara ice wine and organic maple syrup from dark amber-colored Ontario, they offer an excellent taste. Do you really want to give this special person a curveball? Add a blue cheese truffle (with real Quebec Bleu d’Élizabeth) to the mixture.

3040 Dundas West, 416-760-9995, delightchocolate.ca. See listing.

Laura Slack

If you want to say “I love you, but in a totally nasty and extremely metallic way”, there are Laura Slack’s copper-colored chocolates in the shape of a skull, each of which envelops a caramel flow. For the more traditional of us, Slack also makes truffles coated with shimmering, iridescent paint or funky splashes, each filled with one of two dozen fillings (Earl Gray Ganache, Bacon Caramel and Apple Jam, to name just a few).

Available from Maisonette, McEwan and others; lauraslack.com.

Nadège

This pastry shop offers pretty much everything – macarons, take-away salads, croissants and fancy French desserts – but there is nothing better to give away than homemade cookies and sweets in eye-catching colorful packaging. Get a box of marble-like chocolate bonbons with different flavors like pistachio praline, blueberry cassis and passion fruit for maximum effect.

780 Queen West, 416-203-2009 and others, nadege-patisserie.com. See listing.

Odile

Each box of chocolates from Paris-born chocolate maker Odile Chatelain forms a beautiful mosaic thanks to the dusted designs. The selection is dizzying – traditional and tropical truffles alongside grappa, port and ice wine versions – but with Belgian, Ecuadorian and Tanzanian chocolate at the base, you know they are all quality.

Available from The Mercantile and La Fromagerie, odilechocolat.com. See listing.

Soma

For Soma owners David Castellan and Cynthia Leung, a married couple, chocolate is a piece of love: they laboriously produce bean-to-bar chocolate from a single origin in limited quantities on a massive slate with massive chocolates and truffles, drink chocolate and ice cream. February specials for lovers out there include a pale burgundy bar with raspberries, milk chocolate sprinkled with dried strawberries, and a pop rock-filled bar with mixed white chocolate berries. In late 2019, Soma opened a long-awaited factory on Brock (and yes, you can go on tours).

32 Tank House, 416-815-7662; 443 King West, 416-599-7662; 77 Brock, somachocolate.com. See listing.

soul chocolate

The couple Kyle Wilson and Katie Bartlett are avid travelers, and their chocolate bars show that from a single source. The beans of every region are allowed to shine unadorned (for example, notes of mesquite and molasses can be found in their Papua New Guinea bar, while Madagascar is reminiscent of red fruits and citrus fruits), and the striking packaging is intended to emphasize the spirit of every country.

583 Gerrard, 647-812-3588; soulroasters.com.

Stubbe

Stubbe, whose roots go back to 1845 in northern Germany, has six generations of recipe enhancement on his side. Spherical truffles with flavors like peach champagne, apricot brandy, and blood orange are the main gift here, but there are also Valentine’s Day specialties like a chocolate stiletto filled with more chocolate (for the really extra person in your life).

653 Dupont, 416-923-0956, stubbechocolates.com. See listing.

Sweet Olenka

Toronto melts all summer for Olenka’s ice cream lineup with a thousand flavors, but at this time of year truffles, candy, “cakesters” and other sweets fly out the door. Mood is great here – in addition to the usual hearts you may find evil eyes, pineapples and space invaders. And just like the frozen delicacies, they always pay attention to the vegans.

1056 Queen West, 647-350-7444 and others, sweetolenkas.ca. See listing.

CLOSED: MoRoCo

Sharp graphic prints make the truffles stand out from the rest of the pack on this recent transplant from Yorkville to the Annex. (Can we have the hula girls made from the roasted coconut Lani truffle as wallpaper?) The collection has an unusual aroma with unusual flavors – from pink champagne to fatty curry and ginger wasabi.

215 Madison, 416-929-2424, morocochocolat.com. See listing.

This story was updated from its original version (published February 1, 2017).

