Ascari Enoteca (Riverside)

The original location of Ascari has planned a $ 62 three-course prix-fixe, although exact menu details are TBD. ascarienoteca.com

Cafe Boulud

Always a staple for special events, the Four Seasons spot offers a $ 135 Valentine’s menu from February 14-16. Options for your four courses are mushroom gnocchi, au poivre striploin and seared bluefin tuna. cafeboulud.com/toronto

Core

Leslieville lovers can view two four-course menus in this locavore bistro – a chocolate theme, a chef’s choice – for $ 75 per person. Wine packages are extra. corerestaurant.com

CRU

Truffled roasted pumpkin, coq au vin and miso-glazed aubergine are all on the $ 79, six-course menu at this downtown location. (Veggie options are also available for each course.) Crurestaurant.com

Dessert Lady Cafe

Mandy Kan (the former pastry chef of The Salt at The Ritz Carlton) has put together a five-course menu and dessert buffet for 14 and 15 February in this bakery-café in the center. Early birdspots are $ 45 and $ 50 ($ 70 after February 3). dessertlady.ca

Drake Hotel

All features of the Drake have a multi-course prix fixe menu ($ 42) for on the way February 14 and 15. The mother ship consists of a turbot from Baffin Island, half roasted chicken and pappardelle of wild mushrooms. thedrake.ca/thedrakehotel

Drake Commissioner

At the outpost of the Drake’s Junction Triangle you dig in fried halibut, smoked beef breast and miso roasted cauliflower, plus apps and dessert. thedrake.ca/drakecommissary

Drake One Fifty

In the center of Drake the prix-fixe options are steak fries, black barley risotto with pumpkin and mushrooms and black cod. thedrake.ca/drakeonefifty

F’Amelia

For their $ 69 (fun) menu, this Italian place in Cabbagetown offers four courses that range from oysters and crispy brussels sprouts to lasagna, steaks of old age and sea bass. famelia.com

Gladstone Hotel

The Gladstone $ 95 includes four courses (including stewed rabbit and pumpkin risotto or tenderloin and shrimp), plus a free glass of sparkling and live music. gladstonehotel.ca

Labora

Rob Bragagnolo’s Spanish place offers a four-course menu with a $ 65 tasting. Details have not yet been released, but each course has three options to cover your loved one’s nutritional needs. labora.to

Lula Lounge

Heat things up with two seats of a dinner and tango version on Lula. In addition to a la carte items, there are also steamed mussels in Caribbean spiced sauce, pan-seared duck breast and an espresso cake with dark chocolate. Tickets cost $ 77.29. lula.ca

Maple Leaf Tavern

From 14 to 16 February, the Maple Leaf offers a five-course menu for $ 70 per guest, as well as an a la carte menu of wood-grilled oysters, “appetizing salad” with figs and champagne vinaigrette, surf and turf with short rib and lobster pierogi and a hot chocolate cake. mapleleaftavern.com

Momofuku Kojin

Momofuku is always a hot ticket and extends the entire V-Day weekend, with a dinner from Thursday to Saturday ($ 110 per person) plus a lunch with Friday ($ 65 per person). Both menus feature their distinctive cornbread with spiced honey and butter, botloin and crispy Brussels sprouts with fish sauce, with additional options such as oysters during dinner. kojin.momofuku.com

Petros82

Hotel X’s recently renovated Greek restaurant has a $ 200 three-course pair with fried feta, black cod, Cornish game and loukoumades, plus free sparkling wine and dessert wine. petros82.to

The Civic

The dining room at Broadview Hotel has a $ 85 prix-fixe with oysters, shrimp with side stripes, grilled striploin, and a chocolate cake. thebroadviewhotel.ca

